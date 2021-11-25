ZIP Code 62684 houses no new registered sex offenders in week ending Oct. 9

Four days before a 15-year-old sophomore killed four students and wounded others at a high school shooting in Michigan, his father purchased the firearm used in the attack. That the teenager used a weapon from home during the Nov. 30 attack is not unusual. Most school shooters obtain the firearm from home. And the number of guns within reach of high school-age teenagers has increased during the pandemic – highlighting the importance of locking firearms and keeping them unloaded in the home. Since the onset of the public health crisis, firearm sales have spiked. Many of these firearms have ended up in...

