A.J. Brown Ruled out for Titans vs. Patriots Due to Chest, Rib, Hand Injuries

By Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans have declared wide receiver A.J. Brown out for their road game against the New England Patriots on...

thespun.com

Titans Make Decision On WR A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans have dealt with a lot of injuries to star players this year. But they’re hopeful that No. 1 wide receiver A.J. Brown won’t be watching Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots from home. On Friday, the Titans announced Brown’s status for Sunday’s crucial game against the...
NFL
Action News Jax

Titans receiver A.J. Brown shares battle with depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown seemed to have everything going his way in 2020, having his best season yet in the NFL on the way to earning his first Pro Bowl honor. Behind his big smile, Brown said Thursday he was battling so hard...
NFL
iheart.com

Texans face challenge against Titans’ A.J. Brown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A.J. Brown has repeatedly tormented the Texans’ defense. The Tennessee Titans prolific wide receiver has 27 career receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets in four career games against the 1-8 Texans. Brown has 41 catches for 567 yards and three touchdowns this season,...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans at Titans: How to Cover ‘Tormentor’ A.J. Brown?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A.J. Brown has repeatedly tormented the Houston Texans’ defense. The Tennessee Titans’ prolific wide receiver has 27 career receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns on 39 targets in four career games against the 1-8 Texans. … and on Sunday in Tennessee, here we go again. (See "How to Watch'' preview here.)
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans takeaways: Titans' A.J. Brown has gone on a tear vs. Houston

Texans’ takeaways Thursday when they continued preparations for Sunday’s game at Tennessee:. The Texans don’t have to worry about injured running back Derrick Henry, who has three consecutive 200-yard games against them, but they still have to worry about Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Brown, 6-1, 226, has torched the Texans...
NFL
NBC Sports

X-rays of A.J. Brown’s ribs negative, more tests coming

Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with what the team called a chest injury and Monday morning brought some word about his condition. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays of Brown’s ribs came back negative. Brown is having more tests as doctors work to assess the extent of his injury.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Lose A.J. Brown On Way to Defeat

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did not have wide receiver A.J. Brown when they attempted to rally on Sunday. They lost their leading receiver to a chest injury late in the third quarter and ultimately lost 22-13 to the Houston Texans, a team that had not won since Week 1. Franchise officials said Brown's return was questionable but he was not even on the sideline throughout the fourth quarter, which began with the Titans behind by 13.
NFL
Yardbarker

Friday Injury Report: A.J. Brown, Five Others Out

NASHVILLE – A.J. Brown is a no-go. And he is not the only one. Friday, the Tennessee Titans (8-3) ruled out their Pro Bowl wide receiver and five others for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots (7-4), which could factor heavily into postseason seeding. Brown was unable to practice...
NFL
NESN

A.J. Brown will not play Week 12 against the Patriots

TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt reports A.J. Brown is out of the Titans’ Week 12 matchup with the Patriots. He is dealing with a chest injury he sustained in Week 11. Brown is Tennessee’s most targetted receiver, leading the team with 615 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There is no timeline for how long this injury will keep Brown out of the lineup. However, Tennesse should be desperate to get him back, considering how many injuries the team is currently dealing with. The Titans are already without their other star-wideout, Julio Jones and running back Derrick Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards the previous two years. For Sunday, David Long, Rashaan Evans, Nate Davis, Jeremy McNichols, and Teair Tart are also out for the Titans.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Titans’ A.J. Brown Out For Week 12

Already missing two All-Pros, the Titans will encounter a steeper uphill battle Sunday against the Patriots. Tennessee ruled out A.J. Brown on Friday. Having suffered a chest injury, Brown did not practice all week. While the talented third-year wide receiver has made a habit of missing practice, the Titans will be cautious with him. Tennessee has a Week 13 bye, giving Brown two weeks of recovery time.
NFL
NESN

The Titans have placed A.J. Brown on injured reserve

The Titans have placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve, the Titans official website reports. Brown had already been ruled out Sunday with a chest injury, and it looks like the Titans have decided to play it safe by placing him on IR, thus allowing him to get 100% healthy. The earliest Brown will be able to return is Dec. 23 versus the 49ers.
NFL
