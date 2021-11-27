ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Wizards win 101-99 in OKC behind KCP's threes, Gafford's eight blocks

By Official Site of the Wizards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIZARDS: Bradley Beal (20), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (20), Montrezl Harrell (14) THUNDER: Luguentz Dort (21), Shai Gilgeous Alexander (15), Josh Giddey...

FanSided

Washington Wizards: What’s a fair ceiling for the upstart Wizards?

How far can the upstart Washington Wizards go this season in the Eastern Conference?. With a little more than four minutes left in Saturday night’s game against the Miami Heat, the Washington Wizards were facing a 10-point deficit and on the precipice of losing a third-straight game. However, thanks to...
fox5dc.com

Washington Wizards fans react to team's winning record, success in NBA

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - This one might take a little getting used to for Washington basketball fans: heading into Monday night’s game, the Wizards not only had the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference; they had the second-best record in the entire league. "They marvelous," fan James Williams...
Recap: Wizards' win streak ends with 97-87 loss in Charlotte

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (24), Daniel Gafford (20), Montrezl Harrell (15) HORNETS: Terry Rozier (19), Miles Bridges (17), Kelly Oubre Jr. (14) The Wizards saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Hornets 97-87 on Wednesday night at Spectrum Center. Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford each scored at least 20 points to lead the way for Washington while Charlotte got a balanced effort across the roster, led by six players scoring in double figures.
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 3-word trash talk at Mavs after clutch three for Wizards

The Washington Wizards pulled off yet another clutch win on Saturday night, beating the Dallas Mavericks on their home floor. Kyle Kuzma was a huge reason why. Kuzma has not shied away from taking big shots at critical junctures for Washington this season, and he showed just that in crunch time against the Mavs. Kuz drained a corner three right to put the Wizards up by three with just a minute and change left in the game.
Recap: KCP, Dinwiddie lead late comeback as Wizards top Heat 103-100

WIZARDS: Bradley Beal (21), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (16), Spencer Dinwiddie (16) HEAT: Jimmy Butler (29), Tyler Herro (20), Bam Adebayo (15) The Wizards erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to defeat the Heat 103-100 on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Capital One Arena. Bradley Beal led the way for the Wizards with 21 points while Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 27 points for Miami. Washington used a 15-2 run, led by four clutch threes in the final five minutes of the game, to overcome the Miami advantage. With the victory, the Wizards are now 5-0 this season in games decided by five points or less.
Bullets Forever

Wizards hit late threes to swipe a win from the Miami Heat

The Wizards were sloppy, and the game continued to reveal fault lines in their offensive structure, but Washington rallied from 10 down with four minutes to play to beat the Miami Heat, 103-100. The sloppy: 19 turnovers, including 6 from Bradley Beal and a whopping 4 in just 15 minutes...
numberfire.com

Daniel Gafford (thumb) starting for Wizards Saturday; Montrezl Harrell to bench

Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford will start Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Gafford was supposed to play Thursday night, but he was downgraded to out shortly before tipoff. On Saturday, however, he is confirmed to be in the starting lineup down low. Expect him to see his usual workload against the Heat. Montrezl Harrell will revert to a bench role.
NOLA.com

Devonte' Graham's return helps Pelicans gobble up decisive win over Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans are thin at guard, so when Devonte’ Graham — a 3-point specialist and sound ball handler is sidelined — his absence hurts. Graham missed three games with left foot soreness, a stretch in which New Orleans suffered ugly back-to-back losses against two fringe playoff teams, Indiana and Minnesota.
Seattle Times

Caldwell-Pope, Beal help Wizards beat Thunder, 101-99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99 on Friday night. The Wizards led by as many as 10 points in the second half and fended off a late scare by the...
FanSided

OKC Thunder host Cinderella East Wizards – Preview

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! Hope you all had a great holiday and are excited to watch the OKC Thunder tonight as they get back into action. Lately, the wins aren’t as plentiful but this young squad sure is entertaining. They compete in every game regardless of the opponent, growing and developing in front of our eyes.
Bullets Forever

Wizards at Thunder final score: 101-99, Wizards escape OKC with a close win

The Washington Wizards won 101-99 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Washington got off to another slow start in this one, being down by as many as 10 points in the first half. After going down 37-47, Coach Unseld calls a timeout that seemed to spark a run for the Wizards. From there, the Wizards went on a timely 19-7 run to close the half, putting the Wizards up by 2 at half time. It seemed clear, the emphasis became more on attacking the basket more and stop settling for jumpers and that got their offense going a little bit.
Recap: Beal, Kuzma lead Wizards to 120-114 win in Dallas

MAVERICKS: Luka Doncic (33), Trey Buke (14), Maxi Kleber (13), Kristaps Porzingis (13),. The Wizards earned their second win in a row, defeating the Mavericks 120-114 on Saturday night in the second game of a road back-to-back. Bradley Beal led the way with 26 points on 10-14 (.714) shooting. As a team, the Wizards shot 45-85 (.577) from the field, their second-highest field goal percentage of the season. It marks the second time this season the Wizards have gone 2-0 in a back-to-back.
NBC Washington

Daniel Gafford, Wizards' Defense Leads Charge in Second Half for Win Over Mavs

Gafford, Wizards' defense leads charge in second half for win over Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. About midway through the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Mavericks and star guard Luka Doncic, the Wizards made a bold switch on defense and put Daniel Gafford on one of the NBA's youngest stars.
NBC Sports

The Wizards can credit strong start to Kuzma and Gafford's heroics

Washington is no stranger to close games this season. Of the 20 games the Wizards have played, 14 have been decided by 10 points or less. Two players have stuck out as Washington’s saving grace during crunch time this year: Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. Take the Wizards’ most recent...
Washington Times

Spurs defeat Wizards, 116-99, for season's first win streak

SAN ANTONIO — It may not seem like much, but winning consecutive games proved to be an arduous step for San Antonio, one the Spurs finally accomplished on Monday night. Derrick White had a season-high 24 points, Dejounte Murray had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 116-99 to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
