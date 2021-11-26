ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks Drop on New Variant Fears; Economic Data Mostly Positive

investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended this short week with a sharp drop on concerns about a new coronavirus variant. Friday's drop came in a holiday-shortened session typically characterized by light volume, so it is difficult to tell if the market's reaction would have as severe in a normal session. The S&P 500...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Data#New Home Sales#Dell#Hpq
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 2.50% to $2,837.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.90% to 4,567.00 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $181.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockmarket.com

Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks In Focus

5 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Check Out This Week. Even with talks of the Omicron coronavirus variant filling headlines, consumer discretionary stocks remain viable in the stock market now. After all, consumer markets appear to be stronger than ever. This is evident in the overall rise in spending this holiday season. Take e-commerce goliath Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) for example. Throughout Black Friday, Shopify raked in total sales worth $2.9 billion, a record high for its annual sales event. At the same time, other stay-at-home stocks from across the digital entertainment industry are also seeing a resurgence in popularity among investors now.
STOCKS
Street.Com

New Variant Fears Ground Cruise Stocks While Inflation Does Little for Silver

Last Friday's market action was about what I'd expect in the more typical panic-driven mini-selloff; smaller names suffered the brunt of the damage. While large-caps, as measured by the S&P 500, were down nearly 2.3%, their smaller cousins were hit harder as the Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap Indexes fell 3.41% and 3.46%, respectively.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Blaze Higher This Afternoon

Consumer stocks eased slightly late in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.4% this afternoon while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.9%. In company news, Hyatt Hotels (H) added 2.7% after a JPMorgan upgrade of the hospitality company to...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Canada Stocks Regain A Modest 23 Points; But Wells Fargo Still Up On the Outlook For Equities, Even Given Variant Concerns

Canada's main stock market, the Toronto Stock Exchange, lost more than half its gains over the last hour of Monday's trading session, but still recovered about 23 points at near 21,150 on higher oil prices and also on some bargain buying because, at the end of the day, the fact is that many investors still want to invest in equities. This desire has driven the TSX up more than 20% this year to date, and to record all time highs around 21,800 earlier in November.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Visa stock as shares extend 5-month declines to over 20%?

Visa stock on Monday edged slightly lower extending 5-month declines to over 20%. Credit and financial services stocks have pulled back amid the Omicron variant fears. Visa offers exciting growth prospects at reasonable valuation multiples. On Cyber Monday, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares edged slightly lower amid growing concerns about the...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Gain, But Lag Broader Markets

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.7%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 1.6% after data showed a 7.5% increase in pending home sales during October, well ahead of the 0.8% increase forecast in a Bloomberg survey.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Stocks Rebound Slightly Monday; Investors Await November Jobs Report

Stocks rebounded slightly on Monday after a Black Friday crash on reports about the newly discovered coronavirus variant in South Africa. The B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant is being researched by the World Health Organization to determine on how effective vaccines are against it and how it spreads. Omicron was recently detected in Canada and President Biden has said that it is a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic” as very little is known about the new variant.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy