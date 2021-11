The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is coming in early 2022 with 5G support and in four colors. press renders of the device and have just found out it will carry a 5,000mAh battery. Adding to the picture are these leaked images of the phone's frame, which help visualize where its controls are going to be. The bottom houses the USB-C port, but no 3.5mm headphone jack, the SIM tray is on the top. Volume keys and power button, possibly doubling as a fingerprint scanner, are on the right of the phone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO