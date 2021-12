Today’s we’ll look at some of the most important reasons that you should and shouldn’t buy the Vivo V5. First off, what is the Vivo V5? The V5 is an aggressively priced mid-range Android device from new smartphone maker Vivo. The phone is manufactured in India, near the country’s capital, New Delhi. The phone is a beautiful piece of hardware with really great specs that make for many good reasons to buy the phone. Lets go over them. The first and most compelling reason to get the Vivo V5 is that it is sold as a selfie phone. This is because it has a 13 megapixel camera on the back but the camera on the front is an incredible 20 megapixels and it has a flash too. The front camera is a Sony unit so you can be sure that it is a great camera and Vivo has designed a lot of software for the V5 too, to help it take better selfies. Besides the great front camera, the Vivo V5 has a beautifully designed and manufactured metal body that is thin and feels great in the hand. It also a beautiful phone. To add to this, the V5 can take up to two SIM cards which is an important feature in the far-eastern markets and it also has expandable memory via a microSD card slot that can accommodate a card up to 128 gb.

