CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Sitting at 4-2 after its first six games under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, North Carolina is still trying to figure out how to put a complete game together. Despite winning last time out against UNC Asheville, the Tar Heels proved that they have a lot of work to do to be the contender they want to be. The Thanksgiving break provided some extra time for UNC to improve before its ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup against No. 24 Michigan on Wednesday followed by its ACC opener at Georgia Tech on Sunday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO