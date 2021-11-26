ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 26/11/2021

Life Style Extra
 5 days ago

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -216.17 at 7094.2 points, a movement of -2.96%, showing a worrying fall in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a heavily traded share, with around £13,119.08m (2.005%) worth of shares being traded....

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks end down as Omicron dents sentiment

(Sharecast News) - London stocks ended firmly in the red on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt over the efficacy of vaccines on the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100 closed down 0.7% at 7,059.45. Stephane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing vaccines will struggle with the...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 56,491 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Rize Enviro Etf (LIFE)

("Love Hemp" or the "Company") For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Love Hemp announces that the Company has 875,463,167 ordinary shares of 1p each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The figure of 875,463,167 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

BNP Paribas forecasts S&P 500 at 5,100 by year-end 2022

Greg Boutle, U.S. head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said Tuesday he expects the S&P 500 to reach 5,100 by the end of 2022, up about 11% above its current level of 4,600, despite jitters around the omicron variant. The firm expects corporations to generate profit growth that exceeds current Wall Street consensus expectations. BNP also sees a lower likelihood of corporate tax increases next year. Big picture risks for 2022 such as supply disruptions, higher oil prices and interest rate hikes by the Fed are all "digestible" by the market. BNP chief global economist Luigi Speranza said his central bank policy outlook over the next twelve months differs considerably across potential scenarios for the impact of omicron, but "in the short term we think higher uncertainty favors a more cautious approach" by the Fed and others.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#Bp#Rolls Royce Holdings#Croda International#Polymetal International#International Airlines#Iag#Ocdo#B M#Bme#Bnzl#United Utilities#Sgro#Rolls Royce#Rr#Mro#Brokerage Services#Wtb#Ihg#Lloyds
Life Style Extra

UK's Rightmove forecasts 5% rise in property prices for 2022

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British. residential property are likely to rise by 5% next year, but. London looks set to underperform the national trend, the. country's largest property website, Rightmove, forecast. on Wednesday. British property prices surged through most of last year's. lockdown and for much...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil slide as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Global stock benchmarks and oil. prices fell sharply on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna warned. that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against. the new coronavirus variant, spurring investors to pile into. safe-haven assets such as government bonds and the yen. "There is...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks gain as worries about Omicron ease

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Wednesday following heavy losses earlier in the week, taking their cue from a positive session in Asia as concerns about the new Omicron variant eased. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 1% at 7,131.76. Richard Hunter, head of...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was called to open 64 points higher at 7,123. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said:...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.68% higher to $1,144.76 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $98.73 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: IAG and Whitbread lead Omicron rebound

(Alliance News) -Â Omicron whiplash continued for equity markets into Wednesday, day-before losses recouped for a second time, as lockdown-exposed sectors such as travel and energy rebounded. While nerves appear to have eased on Wednesday over the new coronavirus variant, further volatility is almost certain to lie ahead. The FTSE...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Philip Morris tweaks 2021 profit view on currency exchange impact

Philip Morris International said Wednesday it expects 2021 earnings of $5.74 a share to $5.79 a share, including the impact of foreign currency exchange. The cigarette maker expects adjusted profit of $5.98 to $6.03 a share. Analysts expect the company to earn $6.08 a share, according to a FactSet survey. "We remain on-track to deliver an excellent performance in 2021, with a full-year EPS forecast that continues to represent currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth of 13% to 14%," said CEO Jacek Olczak. The company is seeing "strong momentum" in its IQOS tobacco heat stick business despite the impact of the semiconductor supply shortage. The company expects "improved sequential IQOS user growth" in the fourth quarter. Shares of Philip Morris rose 0.2% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 3.8% thus far in 2021, compared to a rise of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks attempt to rebound from Omicron rout

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended higher on Monday recovering some of last Friday's losses as investors adopted a more hopeful view on the latest Covid-19 variant. Major indices tumbled on Friday due to worries the Omicron variant could derail the global economic recovery. But investors appeared more optimistic that vaccines and therapeutics may limit the impact of the latest outbreak.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

London close: Stocks finish higher as Omicron concerns ebb

(Sharecast News) - London stocks gave back some of their earlier gains, but still closed higher on Monday, as stocks staged a recovery from last Friday's sell-off amid worries about the new 'Omicron' variant of Covid-19. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.94% at 7,109.95, and the FTSE 250 was 0.97% firmer at 22,756.33.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Georgia Capital (CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC ("Georgia Capital" - LSE: CGEO LN) announces that on 29 November 2021, Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of Georgia Capital the number of ordinary shares of £0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the "Repurchased Shares") pursuant to the Georgia Capital share buyback and cancellation programme which commenced on 10 August 2021 (the "Buyback Programme").
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Totalenergies (TTE)

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 22 to November 26, 2021:
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s) BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”)(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29. Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st October 2021the Final Net Asset...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: ImmuPharma teams with Imperial; Webis results delayed

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Craven House Capital PLC - London-based investment firm - For financial year ended May 31, pretax loss narrows to USD2.4 million from USD13.2 million loss the year before. Did not generate any revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Ashtead Group (AHT)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 29th November 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London open: Stocks slide as Moderna boss casts doubt over vaccines

(Sharecast News) - London stocks slid in early trade on Tuesday after the boss of Moderna cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines on the omicron Covid variant. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 1% at 7,036.98. Sentiment took a hit after Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told...
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Greencore returns to profit soars due to strong pandemic recovery

(Alliance News) - Greencore Group PLC on Tuesday said that annual profit soared despite supply chain issues and labour challenges. The Dublin-based convenience foods manufacturer reported that pretax profit for the year ended September 24 swung to GBP27.8 million from a loss of GBP10.8 million the year before. This was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy