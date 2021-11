Ray Liotta has made a name for himself playing intense characters over the years. Though beloved for his role in the 1990 mafia classic Goodfellas, Liotta, 66, is a far cry from his assumed tough-guy demeanor. "I have never been in a fight at all, except for during sports, and that's just pushing and goofy kid stuff," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. Now he's starring in the HBO prequel film to The Sopranos, The Many Saints of Newark, and has joined the cast of the third season of Amazon Prime Video's action-thriller series Hanna as new villain Gordon Evans.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO