Cunmiso Life Cordless Shiatsu Neck Back Massager w/ Heat $44.99

 4 days ago

Amazon has the Cunmiso Life Cordless Shiatsu Neck Back Massager w/...

Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals are here, and new data from Adobe’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Forecast predicts major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — some of the best home and kitchen deals of the season are live. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers will be able to score home and kitchen Cyber Monday discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club (which now has a 90-day free trial to let you shop SamsClub.com without a membership). Especially if you’re worried about pandemic-related delays to the supply...
Comfier Cordless Compression Foot and Leg Massager w/ Heat $20.97

Amazon has the Comfier Cordless Compression Foot and Leg Massager w/ Heat for a low $20.97 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30CF5812" (Exp 11/25). This is originally $49.96, so you save 58% off list price. 3 pre-programmed modes and 3 massage intensities. 2 heating settings; Rechargeable battery.
Athphy Deep Tissue Shiatsu Foot Massager $107.99

Amazon has the Athphy Deep Tissue Shiatsu Foot Massager for a low $107.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "10V7BR2H" (Exp 11/21). This is originally $200, so you save $92 off list price. 4 Massage Modes; 3 Intensity Levels. Egornomic Design; LCD screen. Can also be used on...
News4Jax.com

Give your leg muscles some TLC with this massage and heat treatment

There’s nothing like pushing yourself in a challenging workout. You get to move your body, increase your strength and fitness and prove to yourself that you can do hard things. But the recovery the day, or days after can be uncomfortable – painful even – and it can inhibit your ability to keep working out. Revamp your workout recovery process with the AIR-C + HEAT: Full Leg Massage + Heat Treatment.
Vastar 110V 90W Adjustable Temperature Soldering Iron Kit $14.54

Amazon has the Vastar 110V 90W Adjustable Temperature Soldering Iron Kit for a low $14.54 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "9GREBWMG" (Exp 11/26). This is originally $26.44, so you save 45% off list price. Built-in high-quality 4-wire ceramic heating core. Accuracy adjustment of temperature & LED display. Auto sleep mode,...
Homitt 300RPM Electric Spin Scrubber w/ 4 Brush Heads $29.98

Walmart has the Homitt 300RPM Electric Spin Scrubber w/ 4 Brush Heads for a low $29.98 Free Shipping. This is originally $128.04, so you save $98 off list price. Charging Time: about 3.5 hours (fast charging), hours of use: Up to 90 mins. 360 degree high rotate speed.
Whoppers Snowballs Malted Milk Balls 4 oz (12-Pack) $11.04

Amazon has the Whoppers Snowballs Malted Milk Balls 4 oz (12-Pack) for a low $11.04 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $13.99, so you save 21% off list price. Keep these vanilla flavored creme coated candy treats on...
Times Union

Soothe your aching neck and shoulders with a Sunbeam Renue Heat Wrap

If you spend any time in front of a computer, you’ve probably found yourself with tight neck and shoulder muscles. Help relieve some of that tension with a heated wrap like the Sunbeam Revenue, which goes on sale at Target on Nov. 21 for $30. The Sunbeam Renue Heat Wrap...
Rockubot Professional Zero Gapped T-Blade Cordless Hair Clipper $13.99

Amazon has the Rockubot Professional Zero Gapped T-Blade Cordless Hair Clipper for a low $13.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "JESZ9WMS" (Exp 11/27). This is originally $27.99, so you save 50% off list price. Precision sharp titanium T-Blade. USB-C rechargeable 1500mAh Li-ion battery. Washable blade & easy-to-clean.
KidKraft Uptown Elite Espresso Play Kitchen w/ Lights and Sounds $99

Walmart has the KidKraft Uptown Elite Espresso Play Kitchen w/ Lights and Sounds for a low $99.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $199.99, so you save $100 off list price. Functional paper towel rack, knobs that click and turn. 3 modes of play kids can cook, clean and organize. Showcase...
wfla.com

Best neck massage pillow

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you need to social distance right now or if you merely want an at-home method of addressing the knots on your neck and back, picking up a neck massage pillow may be an excellent option for you. Their small...
Nutribullet NBR-0601 600W 24oz Personal Blender (Gray) $39.99

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Nutribullet NBR-0601 600W 24oz Personal Blender (Gray) for a low $39.99 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $60, so you're saving 33% off the list price with this deal. Powerful 600-watt motor, hassle-free cleaning. Stainless steel extractor blades use cyclonic action to break...
Baseus 10000mAh 20W PD MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $21.99

Amazon has the Baseus 10000mAh 20W PD MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for a low $21.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "PPCXW10BASE" (Exp 11/29). This is originally $49.99, so you save 56% off list price. 10000mAh capacity; 18 built-in magnets. Wireless MagSafe Charging for iPhone 12 &...
Frigidaire 26lb Countertop Compact Ice Maker $97.49

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver 26lb Countertop Compact Ice Maker for a low $97.49 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $130, so you're saving 25% off the list price with this deal. Makes 26 lbs of ice in two different sizes. Large see-through window allows for...
Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner $59.99

Amazon has the Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner for a low $59.99 Free Shipping. This is 40% off the retail price. Includes 2 reusable washable pads, 18-foot power cord, and two-sided cleaning to extend your cleaning sessions. SHARK STEAM POCKET MOP: Turn ordinary water into super-heated steam to...
Sun Joe SJH902E 21" 4A Electric Telescoping Pole Hedge Trimmer $52.15

Amazon has the Sun Joe SJH902E 21" 4A Electric Telescoping Pole Hedge Trimmer for a low $52.15 Free Shipping. This is originally $100, so you're saving 48% off list price. 21" hardened steel dual action blade for optimal performance and durability. 0.7" cutting capacity for controlled, precise trimming of most...
FlexiHome Adjustable Queen Bed Base Frame (Incline up to 60°) $279.99

Amazon has the FlexiHome Adjustable Queen Bed Base Frame for a low $279.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "30S6ZM7Q" (Exp Soon). This is originally $400, so you save $120 off with this deal. This frame lifts your head to the perfect angle, ideal for sleeping, watching TV, working on a...
