We've been waiting for retailers to make Black Friday announcements, and it looks like the first has been found before the official announcement. According to a leaked photo of a paper advertisement from Twitter user Wario64, Walmart will have a PS5 restock on Black Friday. If this image is true, Walmart plans to make its PS5 restock available first to its Walmart Plus subscribers. This means the best chance to grab a console on Black Friday is to sign up for this service, as you will have a four-hour head start on anyone else.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 DAYS AGO