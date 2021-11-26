ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

W&W in Concert at Stereo Live Houston

By Justin Jerkins
365thingsinhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dutch DJ duo ranks inside the Top 15 in...

365thingsinhouston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers on Tuesday weighed the benefits and risks of a closely watched drug from Merck that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill for patients to take at home to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. A vote was expected Tuesday afternoon. The panel’s recommendations aren’t binding but often guide FDA decisions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#W W#Dj#Pulse#Stereo Live Houston#Dutch#Dj Magazine#Rave Culture
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
CBS News

What to know about Twitter's new CEO following Jack Dorsey's exit

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced he is stepping down from the role. Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal, a close friend of Jack Dorsey, will replace him as CEO of the company. Wired editor at large Steven Levy joins CBSN's Bradley Blackburn to discuss the significance of Dorsey's exit and what to expect from Agrawal's leadership.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy