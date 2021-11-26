ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

KingSpeed Reveals Huge Backers Following A Successful Private Round of $1.2 Million

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith racing, upgrading car parts and trading gears, KingSpeed is more than just a NFT car racing game, it’s also a rising star in the NFTs gaming industry. Today, KingSpeed announced their $KSC’s public sales will start on Tuesday – November 30th on Krystal Go, followed by Game Station on December...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

MINE Network Raises $2 Million in Private Investment Round to Continue Ecosystem Development

MINE Network has completed an 18x oversubscribed private sale, according to an official release. The fundraising round concluded with a $2 million raise, including contributions from the industry’s notable and reputable VCs. The utilization of the current finance will propel the development of the first-ever Decentralized Multichain Hashrate Token Protocol,...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

SportFi gaming and NFTs project Receives $1.5 million in Successful Funding Round

As part of its latest financing round, a blockchain-based gaming, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, and DeFi platform called SportFi has raised $1.5 million. The company plans to use the cash injection to improve its product and market it so that more people get familiar with the features of blockchain-based NFTs.
MARKETS
investing.com

ANOMUS Gains Traction, Successfully Closes Private Sale Round

ANOMUS Gains Traction, Successfully Closes Private Sale Round. Anomus, a decentralized news protocol, gains overwhelming support in private sale. The project aims to restore balanced, fair, and objective news reporting. Anomus’ Initial Dex Offering (IDO) will be on November 25, 2021. Anomus, a decentralized protocol that plans to restore objective...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

ANOMUS Private Round Closes with Uber-Subscribed Sales

Anomus has been a well-anticipated project that has gained much attention over the last few months. Today Anomus is announcing the closure of its private sale round with a very successful and promising oversubscription. The oversubscription was well anticipated by the team; which is due to the project’s hype which,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Nft#Ksc#Oxbull#Dext Force Venture#Basics Capital#Kyber Alumni Fund#Maven Capital#Cryptox Ventures
martechseries.com

SageSpot Closes $3 Million Seed Round to Transform World-Class Creators’ Most Passionate Followers into Paid Subscribers

SageSpot, the social platform for world-class creators, today announced it closed a $3 million seed round led by Khosla Ventures, with additional investment from superstar athletes Tom Brady, Rory McIlroy, Torrie Wilson, Larry Fitzgerald and others. The SageSpot platform provides creators with the power to generate revenue from their passionate followers through subscriptions and one-time high-quality content offerings. The capital will support the further development of its platform and allow the company to expand its current roster of world-class creators.
INTERNET
beincrypto.com

Zuki Moba Successfully Closes $1.4M, Private Funding Round

Zuki Moba, a Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game built on a Decentralized Economy, has successfully raised $1.4 million in a private funding round. Gamers will not only play for pleasure, but they may potentially win real-world assets such as NFTs in the process. Users can trade one-of-a-kind in-game NFT to create characters, game items, and Metaverse buildings. Players may also build their own market economy inside the game by trading unique in-game assets.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Safetech AURA Raises $4.7-Million in Huge Series A Funding Round

AURA, a leading African-based security and medical response marketplace, has secured $4.7-million (R62 million) in a Series A funding round, which was led by South Africa’s MultiChoice Group (JO: MCGJ ) (MCG), KLT Holdings and Buffet Investments. This latest round positions AURA favourably for its global expansion plans, the firm...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
The Independent

Elon Musk cites Pong as evidence that we are already living in a simulation

Elon Musk has cited the 1970s video game Pong in order to reassert his belief that our perception of reality is in fact a hyper-realistic computer simulation.Responding to a tweet about Pong posted by a popular engineering trivia account, the SpaceX and Tesla boss said that the advancement in graphics and gameplay in the years since it was released implies that humanity is on a path to create digital worlds indistinguishable from the real world.“49 years later, games are photo-realistic 3D worlds,” the billionaire wrote. “What does that trend continuing imply about our reality.”Musk has previously said that he...
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Gambling Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in December

The COVID-19 omicron variant has introduced new uncertainty into the market. In addition, investors’ interest in the gambling sector seems to have dwindled following the arrest of the Suncity Group CEO. So, against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid gambling stocks Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), given their weak financials. Read on.With increasing legalization and digitization, the gambling industry has been recovering steadily from the worst of the COVID-19 effects from last year. According to a Statista report, the casino and online gambling sector worldwide is expected to reach $230.86 billion this year. This is still below the 2019 level of roughly $265 billion, however.
STOCKS
investing.com

Silver Selloff on Omicron-Variant Likely to be a Buying Opportunity

It’s been another tough week for the precious metals bulls, with the price of silver (SLV) down 1% to start the week, following a violent 6% drop in holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The catalyst for this sell-off looks to be the fact that the general markets have become much turbulent following the discovery of a new strain of the virus, omicron, in South Africa. Yet, longer-term fundamentals remain supportive with low rates and rising inflation.It’s been another tough week for the precious metals bulls, with the price of silver (SLV) down 1% to start the week, following a violent 6% drop in holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The catalyst for this sell-off looks to be the fact that the general markets have become much turbulent following the discovery of a new strain of the virus, omicron, in South Africa.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Invesco rolls out physically-backed Bitcoin ETP

American investment management firm Invesco recently unveiled a new physically-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP). The Invesco Physical Bitcoin ETP will operate on a fixed annual fee of 0.99% while the BTC will be held by Zodia Custody, a U.K.-based custodian registered with the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). One of...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Chico’s Touts Strong Earnings, Billion-Dollar Potential for Soma

Delayed order receipts from supply chain disruptions helped Chico’s inject regular newness in its floor sets, boosting full-price sales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
CHICO, CA
investing.com

China's largest crypto exchange relocates following crackdowns

Investing.com - China's crackdown on the crypto industry has created a significant impact on blockchain and has led to a large migration to greener pastures. Indeed, many companies operating in the sector have chosen to move their operations elsewhere. Among the favourite destinations, Kazakhstan has welcomed many minors who preferred...
MARKETS
investing.com

Plug Power Shares Slide Despite JV Deal with ACCIONA Energía

Investing.com — Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares fell more than 6% despite its announcement that it has finalized the 50-50 joint-venture with ACCIONA Energía. The JV, announced earlier this year, is named AccionaPlug and will see the companies develop, operate, and maintain green hydrogen projects in Spain and Portugal. Plug...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Amarillo Gold Corporation (AGC)

VANCOUVER – Hochschild Mining PLC [HCHDF-OTCQX, HOC-LSE] has struck a $164.5 million deal to acquire Amarillo Gold Corp. [AGC-TSXV, AGCBF-OTCQB] by way of a plan of arrangement.... Amarillo Gold (AGCBF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.00.Cash and cash equivalents of C$32.22M as at Sep.30.Press ReleaseSedar Filing. Gainers: Dover Motorsports DVD +57%.TDH...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Factbox - Who is Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal?

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on Monday appointed technology chief Parag Agrawal as its chief executive officer, replacing Jack Dorsey. The social media networking platform joins tech giants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in tapping a company insider for the top job. Here are some facts about Agrawal:
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy