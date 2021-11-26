KingSpeed Reveals Huge Backers Following A Successful Private Round of $1.2 Million

It’s been another tough week for the precious metals bulls, with the price of silver (SLV) down 1% to start the week, following a violent 6% drop in holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The catalyst for this sell-off looks to be the fact that the general markets have become much turbulent following the discovery of a new strain of the virus, omicron, in South Africa. Yet, longer-term fundamentals remain supportive with low rates and rising inflation.It’s been another tough week for the precious metals bulls, with the price of silver (SLV) down 1% to start the week, following a violent 6% drop in holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The catalyst for this sell-off looks to be the fact that the general markets have become much turbulent following the discovery of a new strain of the virus, omicron, in South Africa.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO