ITHACA, N.Y. – The No. 6/7 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey team shutout the Cornell Big Red on Friday afternoon in a 4-0 victory. Four different Bobcats score in the win, which was the team's first win against Cornell since 2017-18 and first win at Lynah Rink since 2015-16. First-years Veronica Bac and Maya Labad got things started, and graduate student Taylor House add another goal to capitalize on the 3-0 lead in the second period. Junior Jess Schryver also added a power play goal in the third to secure the 4-0 win. Redshirt junior Logan Angers tallied 19 saves in the shutout win.

ITHACA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO