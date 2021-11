The Seattle Kraken lost their fifth straight game in a 4-2 home loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago picked up its fourth straight win under interim head coach Derek King and controlled this game throughout. The Blackhawks built a 1-0 lead in the first period, aided by their 8-3 shot advantage. The Kraken attempted to come back for the rest of the game, taking 30 shots over the next two periods but were unable to beat Marc-Andre Fleury until it was too late. Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde each scored with under 6 minutes to play, bringing the score to 3-2 for a brief time. The Hawks were able to cash in on an empty net to win their fourth consecutive contest.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO