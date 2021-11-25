Gabriela Cilella junior tennis player earns 19 playing Girls' 16 doubles by September

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota high school basketball star Paige Bueckers has signed a partnership with Gatorade, the two sides announced via social media Monday. Bueckers, who played at Hopkins High School and was 2020’s Miss Basketball Minnesota, is the first college athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with the beverage company, according to multiple reports. “From fueling my first childhood sports moments to a dream come true,” Bueckers wrote on Instagram. “Blessed to officially become part of the Gatorade family.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige💕 (@paigebueckers) Now a star point guard at the University...

