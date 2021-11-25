ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago tennis player Marko Nikolic ranks in Boys’ 18 singles bracket in May

By Chicago City Wire
Cover picture for the articleChicago tennis player Marko Nikolic won 30 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys’ 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by May. They started May ranked 6,835th....

Bonus points: how many did junior tennis player Thomas Cilella earn in Boys’ 14 bracket by week ending Nov. 20?

Chicago tennis player Thomas Cilella earned 16 bonus points in the junior Boys’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending Nov. 20. Bonus points are earned at national tournaments for “significant wins” in singles events, rising to up to 225 depending on the standing of the opposing player. These points are added to the players’ singles points.
