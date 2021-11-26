ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New coronavirus variant omicron is classified as a 'variant of concern'

ktep.org
 3 days ago

With unwelcome news for any time of the year, let alone a time when many are traveling, scientists have detected a new coronavirus variant in South Africa that is causing alarm. The World Health Organization has just designated it an official variant of concern and given it the name Omicron. The...

www.ktep.org

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

Why the omicron variant might change how the pandemic ends

The omicron variant of the coronavirus might be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic has reached a new, safer stage than before, experts told The Sydney Morning Herald. Over the weekend, the World Health Organization warned of a new COVID-19 variant of concern, naming it after the Greek alphabet letter name of “omicron,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it

What is the Omicron variant? According to the World Health Organization, it was first detected in South Africa and has prompted another round of travel restrictions across the world. Jose Arballo Jr., from the Riverside University Health System, said "As everyone knows, we have no cases in Riverside County and none in California. How long that is The post Omicron variant isn’t detected in Riverside County, but health officials say they are now watching for it appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Omicron Variant Has Not Yet Arrived In Calif., But Public Health Officials Are Keeping Close Watch

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials say they are closely monitoring a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus known as the omicron variant. In a statement, the California Department of Public Health said: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants. We are doubling down on our vaccination and booster efforts to ensure that all Californians have access to safe, effective, and free vaccines that can prevent serious illness and death.” To that end, the department says it is monitoring the “rapidly evolving situation,” which has been dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Authorities are advising travelers who have recently been in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe within the last 14 days to get tested 3-5 days after arrival. As well, travelers from those areas should also quarantine for 7 days even if testing negative, and isolate for 10 days if COVID-19 symptoms develop, according to public health officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know – and what they don’t – about the omicron variant

A new variant named omicron (B.1.1.529) was reported by researchers in South Africa on Nov. 24, 2021, and designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization two days later. Omicron is very unusual in that it is by far the most heavily mutated variant yet of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The […] The post A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know – and what they don’t – about the omicron variant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SCIENCE
AFP

Fauci urges vaccines as US on 'high alert' for Covid variant

Senior government scientist Anthony Fauci said Monday the United States was on "high alert" for the new Covid-19 variant and urged people to get vaccinated after Canada confirmed its first cases of the new strain. "No confirmed cases (of Omicron) but obviously we're on high alert," Fauci said on ABC's "Good Morning America."
PHARMACEUTICALS

