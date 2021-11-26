ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Resort opens Saturday with a tiny fraction of skiable terrain

By John Meyer
Daily Camera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteamboat resort will open for skiing and riding on Saturday and Beaver Creek is expected to open on Monday, bringing the number of Colorado ski areas in operation to 15. Both Steamboat and Beaver Creek had to postpone their previously scheduled openings due to mild weather. Steamboat was scheduled to open...

Idaho Mountain Express

Sun Valley Resort delays Dollar Mountain opening

Sun Valley Resort has delayed the targeted opening of Dollar Mountain for the winter season from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17. The decision comes as dry weather and unseasonably warm daytime temperatures prevail in the Wood River Valley, limiting snowmaking ability. The resort kicked off the winter season on Bald...
SUN VALLEY, ID
1240 WJIM

Several Northern Michigan Ski Resorts Will Open This Weekend

Even though winter officially begins on December 21, thousands of Michiganders are ready for winter sports including downhill skiing. Not only is downhill skiing lots of fun, it's great exercise too. And just the fact that you can be out all day enjoying your favorite northern Michigan ski resort, just makes it all worthwhile.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Is Snow-Covered And Ready To Welcome Skiers, Snowboarders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner. With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures. They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening. OPENING DAY: DEC. 4https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/aE7UOeXJC4 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 30, 2021 Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features. Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too. However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend. Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well. The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.
SPORTS
State
Colorado State
KIFI Local News 8

Steamboat eruptions slow down

Eruptions of Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park are down this year compared to the last two years. The post Steamboat eruptions slow down appeared first on Local News 8.
CBS LA

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. A snowmaking machine at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lee Stockwell/ BBMR) Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that both its Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open to season pass holders on Thursday, and the general public Friday. The resort said in a news release that the opening date, Dec. 2, is “about on average” for when it typically opens. Due to the uncommonly warm weather that has descended on the state over the past few weeks, several resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California have been forced to postpone their opening dates. The Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar resorts in and around Lake Tahoe have all delayed their openings, as has the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. RELATED: Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Vermont Ski Areas Have Had More Snow Than Some Colorado Ski Areas

DENVER (CBS4) – Nearly a foot of snow from a recent storm in New England has caused total snow at some ski areas in Vermont to exceed what some ski areas in Colorado have received so far this season. That’s very unusual. As of Tuesday morning, Stowe Mountain Resort in northern Vermont had measured 37 inches of snow this season. Killington Ski Resort in the central part of the state had measured 36 inches. Compare those numbers to just 23 inches at Purgatory Resort near Durango and only 35 inches at Keystone Resort in Summit County. Wolf Creek and Arapahoe Basin...
COLORADO STATE
Person
Dave Hunter
Daily Camera

Sunny skies and a high of 60 today in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies and some wind as unusually warm temperatures continue, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 60 and an overnight low of 40. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies...
BOULDER, CO
Daily Camera

Astronauts drummer, longtime Boulder resident Jim Gallagher dies at 78

While Jim Gallagher claims a piece of Colorado music history as the drummer in the Boulder-based surf band the Astronauts, his friends remember him best as “a delightful human being.”. Gallagher, a longtime Boulder resident, died Nov. 20. He was 78. He moved to Boulder at age 9, attending two...
BOULDER, CO

