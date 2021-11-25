ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Consider This from NPR

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know that thing you sometimes hear about this time of year where, like, at a coffee shop, somebody pays for the next person's order, and then that person pays for the person behind them, and it just keeps going? Well, here at NPR, for the last few years, we've been...

www.npr.org

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Tamara Keith. I cover the White House. And if it wasn't for this next voice, it's quite possible I never would have gotten the chance to cover the White House.
NPR

The 50 Best Albums Of 2021

If the year presently coming to a close was a dance, it'd be a hesitant shuffle, tentative steps toward — or heyyyy, maybe away from? — an uncertain future. So maybe that's why, when we sat down together to discuss which albums we loved the most over the course of 2021, NPR Music's staff and contributors found ourselves drawn to albums by artists making breakthroughs, moving forward with clarity, without balking at the obstacles falling in their way. Our list of the year's 50 best is topped by an album that was unmatched in concept, songwriting or performance, but it had so much good company. Everywhere on this list you'll find the thrill of artistic revelation, musicians finding themselves, willing something new into reality. There's plenty of fun, but little escapism. Many of these albums are stacked with great songs, but these aren't snacks. Even when slight they are composed, with a sense of purpose. This is nourishment. Look around. You'll find something fortifying to build you up for the road ahead.
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Adele is one of the most successful artists of her generation. Her last two records combined sold more than 25 million copies, and both won album of the year at the Grammys. Now the U.K. pop star has put out her fourth studio album. It's called "30." It chronicles the emotional aftermath of the singer's divorce.
NPR

Stream NPR Music's 50 Best Albums of 2021:

Spotify / Apple Music / Tidal / Amazon Music / YouTube Music. As expected, An Evening With Silk Sonic has been one of the year's most talked-about releases. The pairing initially came about as a joke, but after "Leave The Door Open" exploded in spring, anticipation and pressure soared sky-high. In the case of two hit-making mammoths like Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, risks rival reward, and perfection is the standard. So, setting aside all the extras of music consumption in 2021 — TikTok dances, first listen reviews and other social media fodder — did Mars and .Paak craft a great R&B album honoring the legends who birthed them? Yes. One of the best. —Bobby Carter.
NPR

Jazmine Sullivan unspools her 'Heaux Tales,' NPR Music's album of the year

At eight songs, interwoven with six, spoken-word interludes recorded by the women in her life, Jazmine Sullivan's Heaux Tales immortalizes the community of Black women that made the Grammy-nominated star who she is. Heaux Tales breathes life into themes of love, sex and loss, granting grace to those who are usually stereotyped and disrespected. It's the type of grace that even Jazmine admits she finds hard to constantly grant herself.
NPR

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over his role helping his brother

CNN has suspended prime-time host Chris Cuomo over his role in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, deal with sexual harassment charges. The network cited newly released evidence that shows Chris Cuomo was far more involved than he first let on. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik has the latest on the story.
NPR

NPR College Podcast Challenge Now Open

This year for the first time there will be a $5000 grant for the College Podcast Challenge Winner. Wednesday, December 1, 2021; Washington, D.C. — For its fourth Student Podcast Challenge, NPR is opening up the contest to middle and high school students as well as college students pursuing their associate's or bachelor's degrees. This year for the first time there will be a $5000 grant for the College Podcast Challenge Winner plus $500 for finalists.
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
knpr

Faces of NPR: Devin Mellor

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week, we feature Devin Mellor, the Operations Manager.
NPR

Sherif Zaki, CDC disease detective, is dead at age 65

Sherif Zaki, a legendary disease expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was known for his photographic memory and knack for solving tough disease mysteries, has died at 65. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Now we remember a remarkable man and a remarkable scientist. Dr. Sherif Zaki died...
NPR

Orion Sun, 'Concrete'

Singer, songwriter and producer Orion Sun possesses a particular gift for making songs that practically glow with warmth and intimacy. For "Concrete," she taps into this energy with lyrics that depict a love so big and enduring, it can embrace a romantic partner, friends, and family, even stretching out to the ancestors on the other side. Over a smooth and synth-infused groove produced by Rostam, Orion Sun takes account of the many soft and intentional ways we show this love: holding hands, sharing songs on an iPod, and simply taking care of one another.
NPR

The Proximity Principle: Ken Coleman

Ken Coleman calls himself "America's Career Coach." In his syndicated call-in show, and in books like The Proximity Principle and One Question, Coleman helps people think about what kind of work they would find meaningful, and how they can connect with people that will help get them into that work. Coleman came about the knowledge he imparts honestly: he spent about a decade working different jobs before he found his real calling in broadcasting.
NPR

Barbados is the world's newest republic. Honors 'National Hero' Rihanna

RIHANNA: (Singing) Said I'll always be your friend, took an oath, I'ma stick it out 'til the end. Now that it's raining more than ever... KING: Rihanna - singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, all around queen. She was born and raised in Barbados, and as of today, she holds the official title national hero.
