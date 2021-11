Former Cloud9 League of Legends star Zach ‘Sneaky’ Scuderi showed off his interpretation of Keqing with an electrifying Genshin Impact cosplay. During his time in the LCS, Sneaky was one of the most recognizable players in the league who was a tentpole of C9’s meme culture. After stepping away from pro play, he started ramping up his cosplays that have proven to be insanely popular with his fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO