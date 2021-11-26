Nancy Derry – PENDING

Riley McKay Simpson, 20, Milford, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Cromwell. She was born on Nov. 1, 2001, in Goshen, to Tanya L. Fetters & Thomas L. Simpson. She is survived by her mother, Tanya (Adam) Huffer,...

OBITUARIES ・ 1 DAY AGO