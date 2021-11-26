ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Nancy Derry – PENDING

By Dan Spalding
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy Derry, 77, of Chapman Lake, died...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fishercountychronicle.com

Mark and Nancy Thomas

Mark and Nancy Thomas Mark is thankful for his wife. They are thankful for the good Lord, and family that get to meet at Julion's Table restaurant in Aspermont.
ASPERMONT, TX
inkfreenews.com

Terrence A. “Terry” Suddon – PENDING

Terrence A. “Terry” Suddon, 20, of Syracuse, died at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Cromwell. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

James E. Lantz — PENDING

James E. “Jim” Lantz, 90, Goshen, formerly of Syracuse, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beverley J. “Bev” Blue — PENDING

Beverley J. “Bev” Blue, 76, Columbia City, (formerly of Leesburg) passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at University Park Healthcare in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, SR 13 and CR 500N, North Webster.
LEESBURG, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
inkfreenews.com

Riley M. Simpson – PENDING

Riley M. Simpson, 20, of Milford, died at 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Cromwell. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Riley McKay Simpson

Riley McKay Simpson, 20, Milford, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Cromwell. She was born on Nov. 1, 2001, in Goshen, to Tanya L. Fetters & Thomas L. Simpson. She is survived by her mother, Tanya (Adam) Huffer,...
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy