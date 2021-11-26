Nancy Derry – PENDING

Terrence A. “Terry” Suddon, 20, of Syracuse, died at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Cromwell. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse.
James E. “Jim” Lantz, 90, Goshen, formerly of Syracuse, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Greencroft Healthcare in Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse.
Beverley J. “Bev” Blue, 76, Columbia City, (formerly of Leesburg) passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at University Park Healthcare in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Owen Family Funeral Home, SR 13 and CR 500N, North Webster.
Riley McKay Simpson, 20, Milford, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident near Cromwell. She was born on Nov. 1, 2001, in Goshen, to Tanya L. Fetters & Thomas L. Simpson. She is survived by her mother, Tanya (Adam) Huffer,...
