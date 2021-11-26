ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Keep a Close Watch on Digital World Acquisition for a Return to $20

By David Moadel
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

It seems that there’s always something going on with the in-progress special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). As soon as the chatter subsides, more controversial events come along to roil DWAC stock. In general, it’s a wise...

investorplace.com

The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
InvestorPlace

All Bets Are Off Whether the Lucid Stock Rally Can Continue

After prematurely calling a near-term top in Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) stock on Nov. 11, I’ll admit so far, I’ve made the wrong call with Lucid. The electric vehicle maker’s turbocharged surge in price (kicked off by it making its first customer deliveries) has carried on. Renewed hype for EV stocks,...
InvestorPlace

Wait for the Dip in Cloudflare Stock as It Currently Trades at Astronomical Levels

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) continues to march forward with a purpose after a spectacular third quarter. Yet again, it delivered over 50% quarterly revenue growth from the prior-year period. As a result, its stock price is now trading at astronomical levels. Nevertheless, with its rock-solid business model and incredible outlook, this company is tough to ignore. Hence, investors should accumulate NET stock in the dips.
InvestorPlace

PPSI Stock: 14 Things to Know as Pioneer Power Squeezes 50% Higher

Electric vehicle (EV) names have been catching momentum the past few months, and today it looks like a new name has decided to join the party. This morning, shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) soared as high as 50% during premarket trading. Earlier this month, the EV charging company launched three charging products designed to maximize range.
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Good morning, investor! We’re starting off Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers!. News from the FDA, earnings reports, Omicron concerns, and more are behind today’s early morning stock movement. Let’s dive into that news below!. Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers. Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) stock is rocketing...
InvestorPlace

Share Buyback Program Is a Nice Surprise for Sundial Growers Stock Holders

Among the cheapest legal marijuana plays today, Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been a popular meme stock in 2021. Just about anyone can afford to buy shares of SNDL stock, as it’s trading under $1 per share. The stock is also relatively cheap in the sense that it’s...
InvestorPlace

Capital Raises Add Confidence to Fast-Moving Biotech Progenity

Biotechnology stocks are known for moving quickly in both directions. If you can handle the share-price fluctuations, feel free to check out California-headquartered Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) as PROG stock offers plenty of action for traders. Of course, you wouldn’t want to invest in the stock without understanding what the company does....
InvestorPlace

VIR Stock Pops Amid Renewed Omicron Variant Concerns. Here’s Why.

The omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading across multiple continents, and speculation about it is spreading even faster. As cases rise, investors are waiting anxiously for information from medical researchers. Vaccine manufacturers too are standing by on high alert, as recent reports indicate that current vaccines may struggle to combat the new variant. This has some investors turning toward methods of treating Covid-19 infections. This new trend has sent one stock shooting up. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is at work on a potential treatment, and while details are still emerging, VIR stock is reacting well.
InvestorPlace

Spatial Computing Stocks: 14 Things to Know About Matterport as MTTR Gives Back Some Gains Today

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock is taking a beating today as the spatial computing company pulls back from a recent rally. MTTR stock has been trending higher recently thanks to a rally of the spatial computing shares that started earlier this month. A recent boost also comes from an analyst highlighting the company in a note to investors. However, now it’s dipping lower today.
InvestorPlace

Midday Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?

It’s time for a midday market update for Tuesday and we’re diving into why stocks are down today!. The biggest concern on investors’ minds today easily has to be the Covid-19 Omicron variant. News of this new variant has investors wary once again as fears of additional lockdowns or restrictions spread.
InvestorPlace

META ETF: 10 Things to Know About the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSE:META) is catching the eyes of investors today as extra interest is placed on Metaverse ETFs. That extra interest is thanks to additional Metaverse ETFs launching recently. That includes two new ETFs covering the space launching in Canada on Monday. But Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has been around a bit longer than that.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
InvestorPlace

The 7 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy for December

One of the most remarkable developments that sprouted during the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic was how quickly longstanding paradigms changed. Prior to the global health crisis, financial analysts warned young people that they weren’t investing in equities. However, the popularity of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) led to the phenomenon of so-called Robinhood stocks to buy.
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Already unnerved by the newest coronavirus variant, Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%, erasing its gains from a day earlier. The sell-off accelerated after Fed Chair […]
MarketWatch

Russell 2000 in danger of first official correction since the COVID-19 bear market of early 2020

The Russell 2000 Index was dropping 2.1% to 2,195.78 in morning trading Tuesday, to put the small-capitalization stocks tracker in danger of its first official correction since the COVID-19-induced bear market of early 2020. Many on Wall Street define a correction as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant closing high; a bear market is a decline of 20% or more. The index has currently lost 10.1% since the Nov. 8 record close of 2,442.74, while a correction would become official with a close at or below 2,198.46. The last correction for the index occurred on Feb. 27, 2020, when the index tumbled 3.5% to close 12.2% below the 17-month closing high of 1,705.21 on Jan. 16, 2020. The decline eventually developed into a bear market, as it fell as much as 41.9% from its Jan. 16 close to a four-year closing low of 991.16 on March 18, 2020. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 1.5% on Tuesday and was 2.6% below its Nov. 18 record close of 4,704.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was losing 1.6% and was 3.2% below its Nov. 19 record of 16,057.44.
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
InvestorPlace

3 Stocks to Avoid While Markets Are Near Highs

I realize that today’s article will not win me any popularity contests. Nevertheless I will bravely share my unpopular opinion on popular stocks. My goal is to help investors avoid potentially easy mistakes. I recognize that these companies have good people trying to do great things. The stock price action is what worries me for the next few months. Therefore my comments should not upset the fans of these three stocks to avoid.
