ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

BoE’s Governor voices concerns over El Salvador’s BTC adoption

invezz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Andrew Bailey, El Salvador exposed citizens to BTC’s volatility by adopting it as legal tender. Bailey claims digital currencies have a strong use case, but cryptos are not stable. El Salvador is pushing ahead with its BTC plans despite increasing resistance and criticism. Andrew Bailey, the Governor of...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Here's How Much El Salvador Makes by Trading Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Bank of England concerned about El Salvador’s Bitcoin law

El Salvador implemented a law that accepted the use of Bitcoin as legal tender in September. While the law has seen notable success as displayed by the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, on Twitter, it has also received much criticism. One of the notable figures in the financial sector, Andrew Baily,...
WORLD
investing.com

El Salvador celebrates Black Friday, buys 100 BTC for 20% off

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele bought the dip again, investing more than $5 million into Bitcoin as the price dropped under $54,000 Friday. In a Friday tweet, El Salvador's president said he had purchased 100 Bitcoin (BTC) following a global market sell-off in response to a new COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa. According to data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, since reaching an all-time price of $69,000 on Nov. 10, Bitcoin has fallen more than 20% to reach $54,343 at the time of publication, an 8% drop in less than 24 hours.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Btc#Boe#Imf#Us Dollar#The Bank Of England#Cambridge University#Invezz#Salvadoran
thekatynews.com

Understanding El Salvador’s Bitcoin city

El Salvador is among the only nation to recognize Bitcoin as a legal tender. However, as per the latest buzz, the country is not planning to make an entire city based on Bitcoin, the largest and oldest digital currency. Nayib Bukele, the President of the country, announced this news wherein he collected all the Bitcoin enthusiasts during Bitcoin Week. The project of Bitcoin City will get the funds of 1 billion USD, and it will be located near a volcano close to the Gulf of Fonseca. The administration seems to be coming with the economic growth and the investment. However, it comes with the assumption of the price of Bitcoin that seemed to remain over the upward trajectory. Let’s understand his plan; he talks about Bitcoin City in the following paragraph, or you also have the option of exploring the sites or bitcoin-money.app. Let’s start:
WORLD
decrypt.co

El Salvador’s Chivo Bitcoin Wallet Still a Headache for Locals

Two months after El Salvador's state-sponsored Bitcoin wallet launched by gifting Salvadorans $30 worth of the cryptocurrency, many still don't know what to do with the tech. When Chivo wallet kicked off on September 7, it suffered technical glitches, with citizens unable to download the app. And when they finally did have it on their phones, there were reports it didn't work. More than two months later, getting it off the ground remains a struggle.
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption could threaten its financial stability, IMF warns

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador could be on a path to financial instability following its decision to make Bitcoin legal tender. Although the IMF acknowledge that Bitcoin and other digital assets could facilitate efficient payments, it warned that making them a legal tender could disrupt the financial system. It said in a statement that:
WORLD
coingeek.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin City: Treat it like a capital crime

Take me down to the Bitcoin City where the rugs are pulled and there is no pity …. Oh, won’t you please buy my Tether?. This week, Blockstream’s chief strategy officer Samson Mow appeared on Bloomberg TV to hype El Salvador’s wackadoodle project to develop a Bitcoin-themed city imaginatively titled—wait for it—“Bitcoin City.” The project was announced last weekend by President Nayib Bukele, the millennial icon of fascistic cool, as the BTC faithful gathered for the Latin America Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
investing.com

El Salvador’s dollar debt dives on Bitcoin bond plans

El Salvador’s dollar-denominated bonds have fallen to an all-time low as the Central American nation’s debt started trading in “distressed territory” this week. El Salvador’s United States dollar bonds fell to $0.644 on Monday, Nov. 22, following the weekend news that the Central American country would use Bitcoin (BTC) bonds to fund its Bitcoin City initiative. Dollar bonds have fallen steadily since April 2021 when they topped $1.10 according to Bloomberg data.
CURRENCIES
pymnts

Volcano to Power Miners in El Salvador’s Bitcoin City

Call it an urban experiment on a grand scale, where cryptocurrency lays the foundation for daily life — literally — yet may be as explosive as the volcano powering it all. News came last week that El Salvador is planning to build a “bitcoin city,” in turn funded by bitcoin, still the marquee name in cryptocurrency, and being actively promoted by the government (and monetary policy) as legal tender.
INDUSTRY
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin conference: Nayib Bukele to speak on making BTC El Salvador legal tender

El Salvador president to speak at 2022 Bitcoin conference. Over 36,000 participants expected at the conference. Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, has been lined up to address the audience at the Bitcoin conference 2022 in Miami, Florida. Bukele, while speaking to the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference, would speak on...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

El Salvador: Adopting ‘junk-grade’ Bitcoin bond will have these repercussions

El Salvador and its vision to build ‘Bitcoin city‘ has created havoc within the crypto community. Nayib Bukele announced the plans to issue a $1 billion “Bitcoin Bond” with a 10-year maturity on the Liquid Network. The bond, developed by Blockstream and processed by Bitfinex, will offer a 6.5% coupon or the rate of annual interest payments. In addition, investors will receive dividends generated by liquidation of Bitcoin holdings.
WORLD
IFLScience

El Salvador's President Is Planning World’s First Fully Crypto-Backed "Bitcoin City"

The world’s first “Bitcoin City” could be coming to El Salvador, according to its President Nayib Bukele. Speaking last week, the official’s announcement forms part of plans to kick-start investments in the Central American republic by making cryptocurrency king for its trade. News of El Salvador’s intentions to make history...
ECONOMY
Ubergizmo

El Salvador Is Taking Its Adoption Of Bitcoin To Whole New Levels

Earlier this year, the country of El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender. The government also released their own digital wallet app and gave away $33 in bitcoin to all of its citizens. Now it seems that the government is taking their love of bitcoin to the next level.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin City, BTC Bonds Plans Met With Mixed Reaction

El Salvador’s government has announced plans to build a carbon-neutral, income tax-free, bitcoin (BTC)-themed city at the base of a volcano where will be mining the token using geothermal power. And its plans to use a new USD 500m bitcoin bond plan to fund the new project have been met with a mixture of positivity and scorn by the crypto community.
ECONOMY
invezz.com

El Salvador plans to build a BTC city and raise $1B via a BTC bond

The city will sit at the base of Conchagua, a stratovolcano in southeastern El Salvador. Per Nayib Bukele, the city will run on geothermal power from the volcano. The Salvadoran President claims the city will not levy any taxes apart from VAT. El Salvador, the first country to embrace Bitcoin...
INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

El Salvador Announces Launch of New ‘Bitcoin City’ Backed by BTC Bonds

The government of El Salvador has announced plans for a new futuristic “Bitcoin City” project. The Casa Presidencial (Presidential House) told its 841,000 Twitter followers that the new site will exist between the cities of La Unión and Conchagua. Along with the announcement, El Salvador also released a flashy promotional...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador’s Bitcoin City: Vitalik nixes Bukele despite perks

El Salvador’s president announced a plan for a completely Bitcoin (BTC) based city. The city is intended to be a tax-free and no levies will be charged, except charging a value-added tax (VAT). All financial transactions in this city can be done using Bitcoin. The funding for the city will...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy