This is a press release from Texas Tech University. Through all the challenges the world has faced over the last two years, one thing has remained constant – Texas Tech University’s Meat Judging Team remains the team to beat. That was reaffirmed once again this past weekend when the team from the Department of Animal & Food Sciences in the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources showed its dominance at the 2021 American Meat Science Association International Meat Judging Contest in Dakota City, Nebraska, capturing its third straight national championship.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO