Mark Yusko encourages people to continue buying crypto dips

invezz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Yusko, BTC’s poor performance is offering investors a black Friday discount. Per Yusko, BTC is a better store of value than gold because it is more portable and divisible. Yusko advises investors to buy the current dips instead of exiting their crypto positions. Morgan Creek Capital Management’s...

invezz.com

invezz.com

Is it safe to buy Visa stock as shares extend 5-month declines to over 20%?

Visa stock on Monday edged slightly lower extending 5-month declines to over 20%. Credit and financial services stocks have pulled back amid the Omicron variant fears. Visa offers exciting growth prospects at reasonable valuation multiples. On Cyber Monday, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares edged slightly lower amid growing concerns about the...
invezz.com

WisdomTree launches 3 crypto ETPs for European clients

WisdomTree has announced that it will be launching three crypto ETPs for its European market. The three ETPs will trade on Borse Xetra and the Swiss Stock Exchange. The three products seek to offer crypto exposure to the firm’s clients. Wisdom Tree, one of the largest asset management firms, has...
invezz.com

Where to buy Canoo stock as its price continues to rise

Canoo stock is currently trading at 12.89. The stock is up +0.67 (5.48%) today. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Canoo stock. The price of Canoo stock has been rising since the beginning of October after it announced that the automaker would start production sooner than planned.
invezz.com

CZ shares what investors should know about Binance’s business model

Per CZ, Binance is an ecosystem of multiple projects, including a crypto exchange and wallet. CZ claims about 80% of users in the DeFi market use BSC because it is cheap and scalable. The Binance CEO, BNB is the only token native to more than one blockchain network. Changpeng Zhao...
Fortune

Buy the dip and these gifts for the crypto enthusiast in your life

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. When you’re planning the perfect gift for the crypto enthusiast in your life, it’s fine to think a little outside the box. Let’s be honest: That’s probably what got them into crypto in the first place.
invezz.com

Where to buy Loopring (LRC) coin as it goes parabolic

Loopring (LRC) is currently trading at about $2.95. It is up 6% in the last 24 hours and by over 500% in last two months. Here is a quick guide on where to buy the LRC token. Loopring (LRC) has been on a relentless bull run in the last few months as the blockchain tries to fill in the gap for a platform that decentralized application (DApp) developers can use to develop decentralized exchanges. It parabolic price movement has attracted the attention of most investors who believe it has just started on its upward push.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
makeuseof.com

The 9 Biggest Risks for Crypto Investors (Both Beginners and Veterans)

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and almost everyone is talking about them or investing in them. However, cryptocurrency investments are unlike any other in the financial system. They defy conventional investment trends and are prone to ludicrous swings. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and a slew...
invezz.com

Where to buy Farfetch stock dip amid anticipation that the stock will rise in the festive season

Farfetch stock is down -0.94 (-2.54%) today. It is currently trading at $ 36.00. Here is a brief guide on where to buy Farfetch stock. Farfetch stock (NYSE: FTCH) has been on the decline since mid-February 2021 when it hit an all-time high above $73. However, investors are now anticipating that the company’s share price will rise as we get into the festive season.
FXStreet.com

Dollar buying continues

Currencies & Gold rally on Friday in thin volume. The Dollar Tree is now the $1.25 Tree. Good Day… And a Marvelous Monday to you! I trust you all had a very Blessed Thanksgiving? I did, and enjoyed seeing everyone once again… I was sad to hear that son Andrew, and his family, which includes my little Evie, would not be with us this year, at it was the year where they went to his wife’s (Rachel) mom’s for Thanksgiving… And that brought me back to old memories of the arguments Kathy and I used to get into about who’s house we would be going to on Thanksgiving… But those all ended, thankfully, when I decided that we would host Thanksgiving at our house every year, and from then on… things have gone beautifully! Silly things, that aren’t worth arguing about, eh? I made a typo error on Wednesday last week, I mentioned that I loved the song Winter Romance by Beegie Adair, but I typed Adams… UGH! Well, she’s playing again this morning, her version of the song: Little Drummer Boy.
Reuters

Buying the Omicron dip

Nov 29 - A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets...
NewsTimes

The 50 Richest People in Crypto

Rather than the Musks, Zuckerbergs and Gates Ellisons of the world, The Crypto Rich List compiled by tradersofcrypto.com, comprises a wide array of players within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Developers, investors, and founders of trading exchanges, which oil the wheels of the crypto ecosystem. Only a couple of names listed in the rankings have discussed or disclosed their actual holding amounts of virtual currencies.
invezz.com

CoinSwitch Kuber CEO urges Indian crypto investors to avoid panicking

Per Ashish Singhal, Indian crypto investors should wait on the government’s official statement. Singhal believes India will not ban all cryptos because of their potential to power web3. According to him, discussions between crypto firms and the government have been positive. Ashish Singhal, the founder, and CEO of CoinSwitch Kuber...
invezz.com

Stephen Ehrlich says the sell-off in crypto is a knee-jerk reaction

Per Ehrlich, the current sell-off in the crypto market is a short-term move. Ehrlich claims the slump has offered investors a chance to invest in leading cryptos. The Voyager Digital CEO believes more people will embrace crypto over the festive season. Voyager Digital founder and CEO Stephen Ehrlich believes the...
u.today

Elon Musk Warns Dogecoin Hodlers Against Leveraged Trading

Tesla CEO Elon Musk called attention to some dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading by praising a lengthy thread posted by Twitter user Mishaboar. Mishaboar tweeted that some holders of the meme cryptocurrency started asking for help after their margin accounts got liquidated. Hence, he stressed that it was important to educate people about highly risky leveraged trading, comparing it to adding gasoline to the fire.
The Motley Fool

New to Crypto? Buy This.

With thousands of cryptos in existence, choices are many. But new investors are better off investing in players that are strong today and have a plan for tomorrow. If you're just getting started in the world of cryptocurrency investment, you might be wondering where to begin. With thousands of cryptos available, the selection can seem overwhelming. For example, there are more than 7,700 listed on CoinMarketCap. This includes everything from the world's most well-known crypto, Bitcoin, to popular meme coins like Shiba Inu.
