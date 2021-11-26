ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Must-Watch Documentaries For Every Movie Lover

bigeasymagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmittedly, watching documentaries is not the favorite pastime of most moviegoers. Let’s face it, most people will watch a new episode of Fast and Furious or one of a countless number of Superhero films when given a chance. But documentary films can be extremely powerful, as anyone who has...

www.bigeasymagazine.com

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

This is The Worst Movie Of All Time

There are a number of best movies lists. The most famous is probably the American Film Institute’s “100 Years–100 Movies”. Movie website Rotten Tomatoes has a 100 Best So does movie data site IMDb, but it is “250 Best” Some critics like the other side of the coin. Awards for worst movies are given out […]
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous 80s Anime Gems That Every Fan Must Watch

Marvelous Videos presents ten underrated anime gems from the 1980s…. Back in the day when Blockbuster was still in business, there used to be an entire video section dedicated to Japanimation. That was the neologistic term at the time to describe any animated product coming out of Japan. These days,...
COMICS
Best Life

13 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Take a look at the new Netflix movie offerings for these first two weeks of November 2021, and you'll notice some patterns. With the holidays closing in and the end of the year approaching, there are plenty of new holiday movies and Oscar hopefuls to be found on the service. But that's not all that's just landed. In addition to a fairytale-like Santa origin story, a critically acclaimed period drama, and a new Western packed with movie stars, you'll also find some returning old favorites. So read on to see our picks for what movies to catch on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in November 2021

Another month, another wave of new Netflix titles hitting the platform. While you wouldn’t be wrong for chalking up the streamer as mostly a source for original binge-able TV series that go from the mind as soon as they enter it, Netflix at least tries to do some good each month with a few classic-ish movies to appeal to film fans.
TV & VIDEOS
247wallst.com

The Highest-Grossing R-Rated Movies of All Time

In 2020, the highest-grossing movie in the U.S. — the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action comedy “Bad Boys for Life” — was rated R. Since 1968, when the Motion Picture Association instituted its film rating system, over half the movies they’ve considered have been assigned an R (“restricted”) rating for containing adult material such as persistent profanity, graphic and realistic violence, nudity, or drug use.
MOVIES
Vulture

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Julie Bowen Recreate Every Christmas Movie Poster

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And to Hallmark, Lifetime, Ion, and their ilk, Christmas means only one thing: a guy in a green shirt and a girl in a red shirt, smiling with (at most) 15% sexual chemistry. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made a game out of recreating as many Hallmark Xmas posters as possible. Jimmy and Julie Bowen bred innovation all over the place, copying the posters for Christmas on my Mind, Merry & Bright (starring Jodie Sweetin), Our Christmas Love Song, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (starring Jenny’s dud of a bf from The L Word), A Homecoming for the Holidays, Christmas in Rome (with the Xmas GOAT Lacey Chabert), Nostalgic Christmas. The Mistletoe Secret, Write Before Christmas, and Picture a Perfect Christmas (with live dog).
MOVIES
pasoroblesdailynews.com

10 best graduation movies to watch

Every student has imagined his/her graduation ceremony at least once in life. If you are a high school student, you are very close to this event. In case you need some inspiration or want to dive into the graduation atmosphere, here is a list of the best films to watch before this ceremony. Find some free time and choose one of them to enjoy. Still, the essay writing service can assist you with your written tasks to solve the problem with lack of time for relaxation.
MOVIES
Collider

Red (Taylor's Version): What Movie to Watch With Every Song

Taylor Swift’s latest release, Red (Taylor’s Version), has taken the Internet by storm, smashing Spotify records and reviving decade-old conversations about the singer’s love life. The re-recording of her Grammy-nominated 2012 album is a whopping 30 tracks of genre-bending tunes with subject matter ranging from love at first sight to the devastation of heartbreak.
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: HBO’s DMX Documentary ‘Don’t Try To Understand’

Throughout its highly publicized trials and triumphs, the life story of late Rap star DMX remains one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated and shrouded in mystery. Some of those behind the scenes moments of his final years have been collected for the HBO Max original documentary, ‘Don’t Try To Understand.’
MOVIES
Vulture

A 2021 DVD Gift Guide for Movie Lovers

While 2021 was an improvement over 2020 for a lot of people (thanks vaccinations!), the truth is that a lot of us still aren’t leaving our houses. While we’re stuck at home, why not spend some time with the best Blu-ray releases of the year, including incredible box sets, the best of Criterion, a few 4K upgrades, and even some animated collector’s editions? It’s been a weird year, and it’s certainly weird on the physical media market, too, as there were fewer exciting new releases this year than ever, given the relative calm of the entertainment world — when so many movies are pushed back, it obviously impacts home releases. But we have dug deep to find the best of the year, a.k.a. the ones to get your friends early before they sell out. Pick your favorites!
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

MORE Movies to Watch

In last week’s column, I recommended four great films for lovers of freedom and promised more this week. Here they are:. Antz (1998): The setting for this DreamWorks animated film is an ant colony. All ants are expected to behave as an obedient blob. This is very convenient for the tyrant ants in charge. The debilitating collectivist mindset is shaken by a single ant who marches to a different drummer and ultimately saves the colony through his individual initiative.
NEWNAN, GA
Park Rapids Enterprise

9 must-see movies

After you've finished eating your turkey leftovers and watching "House of Gucci" (opening Nov. 24), brace yourself: This year, unlike last year, lots of big movies are headed for the multiplexes for the holiday season. Here are 9 that might be worth getting up from the couch — all of these, unless otherwise noted, are opening in theaters only.
MOVIES
ABC 4

Must-see movies for the holiday weekend

Val Cameron was here just in time for the big holiday weekend with her movie recommends. We were so excited when she gave on of these films an A! An A is hard to come by with Val, so you know it’s a must-see! This is a weekend of movies that will be nominated for awards!
MOVIES
Time Out Global

The best gifts for the movie lover in your life this year

Filmmakers Edgar Wright, Rian Johnson, Barry Jenkins and Sean Baker help you make the perfect holiday shopping list. Christmas is just around the corner: a time for eating, hanging out with friends and family, and watching timeless festive family movies like Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life and obviously Die Hard.
SHOPPING
TVLine

Did True Story Do Women Dirty? Director Hanelle Culpepper Weighs In

Warning: This post contains True Story spoilers. Proceed at your own risk. Netflix’s hit limited series True Story does a great job unpacking the rivalrous and damaged relationship between two very different brothers as they attempt to cover up a murder or two. But when it comes to women, let’s just say there is a dearth of variety. The most fully realized woman on the show is Billie, played by Space Force‘s Tawny Newsome. She writes jokes for Kid (Kevin Hart), but he takes her for granted until almost losing her to Will Ferrell. Billie also has a clandestine romantic relationship with...
TV SERIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES

