American automotive magazine MotorTrend has doled out its prestigious Car of the Year award to high-end vehicles and affordable rides alike since debuting the prize in 1949. Last year, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class won out, a luxury sedan that starts at $55,300 but, as the magazine noted at the time, could “quickly climb north of six figures.” In previous years, economy models like the Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic beat out the luxury competition. This year, the award goes to possibly the most expensive car in the prize’s history.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO