Big Lots, Inc. BIG is likely to report both top- and bottom-line decreases when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 14 cents. The consensus mark for loss has been wider than 13 cents in the past 30 days. The year-ago quarter, however, saw earnings per share of 76 cents.

