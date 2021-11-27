ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.1, USB connection in Guest Windows XP

By FabiMarshbb
vmware.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, I have a problem, I recently needed to install a program and I have it on my 4GB...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

No Ethernet Connection VMware Fusion 12 macOS Big Sur Beta 6

With the newly released version of VMware Fusion 12.0 I'm having the same problem I did with the Technical Preview in macOS Big Sur Beta 6. When starting a Windows 10 x64 virtual machine, I receive the following error message:. Could not connect 'Ethernet0' to virtual network '/dev/vmnet8'. More information...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VM Workstation 16.1->16.2.1 on Ubuntu 21.10 broke everything

I was annoyed to find shared VMs gone in 16, I was able to limp along and everything was fine until I "upgraded" and now I can't even create a VM. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "/home/ndavie/Documents/vmware/AME 21H1/vmware.log".
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0)

I have a problem while creating a windows virtual machine. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred. A log file is available in "C:\Users\name\Documents\Virtual Machines\Windows_Server_2019\vmware.log". You can request support. To collect data to submit to VMware support, choose "Collect Support Data" from the Help menu. You...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Template from vcenter -> Fusion/Workstation

I am trying to figure out how to get a VM template from my company vCenter to a location that users can go to to export it and build a VM from in on VMware fusion or vmware workstation on there local machine. I have been trying to get this to work through a content library but i am not having much luck. Can someone help me figure out the best way to do this?
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usb#Vmware Workstation#Windows Xp
vmware.com

Re: VM Crash 16.2.1 build-18811642

Virtual machine crash random during day. Attached collect data and message. With previous version 16.1 never happened. VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (mks) ISBRendererComm: Lost connection to mksSandbox (2878) A log file is available in "E:\vmware.log". You can request support. To collect data to submit to VMware support, choose "Collect Support...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: How to install VMware Workstation 16 on CentOS...

How to install VMware Workstation 16 on CentOS 8: avoiding the "Unable to install all modules" error. There's a bug in the vmware vmmon-only/linux/hostif.c module file which doesn't read the CentOS 8 version number properly, breaking the compiler, preventing the install. To work around this - click "Close" on the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Shared Folder text files given Executable permissions when saved from Windows Guest to Ubuntu Host

Ubuntu 20.04 5.11.0-38-generic #42~20.04.1-Ubuntu SMP. Guest: Windows 10 (all updates installed). Latest VMWare Tools installed. When saving text files from a Windows 10 guest to Ubuntu host, they are given the permissions -rwxrwxrwx. As this includes executable permission, every time they are opened from the host, the window manager asks whether to run them as executables (even though they're just text files).
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

after workstation version up

I have used worksation V14 for long time. V14 not support Windows10 for guest, So I buy V16. after upgrade V16, I can't use old machine which made in V14. V14 machine booting OK, but after boot I meet the screen attached. Please help me........... 1402 KB. 0 Kudos. 2...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
vmware.com

Static IP Customization in VSphere not working on Windows 10 Guest

I am trying to create a VM template for Windows 10 in my company's VSphere environment. On the machine I created for the template, I had set a static IP (not sure if this part matters or not) and set the hostname. After converting it to a template, I then try to create a VM with a static IP, but they always seem to default back to DHCP for some reason. The template VM has VMware tools installed, and I am checking the boxes for both operating system and hardware customization. Am I missing a step somewhere? I've tried this with Server 2022, 11 and 10 all with the same results. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
SOFTWARE
Pocket-lint.com

How to reset your forgotten Windows Vista password with or without USB Drive

(Pocket-lint) - In the early days of the internet, creating and remembering passwords didn’t pose problems. You may have used the same password for multiple accounts. But that’s no longer possible. These days, most people have dozens of passwords for different online platforms and websites, each with a unique configuration of letters, numbers, and symbols. It’s no wonder that people are becoming increasingly reliant on external means of resetting forgotten passwords.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

New VMWare 16 Pro wont open games which require DirectX 11

I have DirectX 12 installed on my virtual PC, however the game i play requires me to have DirectX 11, so i set the launch option to -dx11 on steam but its still wont allow me to launch the game. If anyone can help me out would be much appreciated.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

FIX: USB 3.0 port not recognized on Windows 10, 7

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: August 2018. The USB 3.0 port not working is a rather common error...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

virtual instruments (pyvisa) usb connect

I'm trying to connect a Keysight power supply and digital multimeter to VMware (via USB) and control them with Python. I'm using pyvisa to interface. The devices are visible to VMware and connect to the virtual machine. I can see and connect to the instruments in Python:. Python 3.8.10 (default,...
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

This portable solar generator is only $300 at Amazon for Black Friday

So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.
MUSIC
vmware.com

Workstation 16 network connectivity issue

Just using the Workstation player for the first time... I'm on Windows 10... have moved a VM into it and am able to run it... but for some reason I can't get the VM to see the network. The VM has a static ip of 10.33.54.199 and i've selected the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Vmware SRM can't connect to PSC

Hello, after installing the vmware SRM appliance, I was trying to connect the Platform Services Controller to it. Under Configure site recovery manager, I filled the correct PSC hostname and credentials and I get this error after clicking next:. http://127.0.0.1:9286/sdk invocation failed with "java.net.SocketTimeoutException: 30,000 milliseconds timeout on connection http-outgoing-36...
COMPUTERS
Liliputing

Dynabook updates its Satellite Pro laptops with Windows 11 and Intel Tiger Lake

Earlier this year Dynabook introduced a new line of Satellite Pro laptops with Windows 10 software, 10th-gen Intel processors, and reasonably affordable price tags. Now the company is giving those notebooks a spec bump. New models with 11th-gen Intel Core processors, WiFi 6 support, and Windows 11 software will be available this month with prices starting at $770.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Workstation 16.2: USB pass-through is unstable

In an new Workstation 16.2 there is a strange problem: the USB devices, which are passed through to a Windows 10 VM are getting occasionally disconnected. It looks like if somebody would just pull out the cable out from the PC. After the short time of nothing doing is the...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy