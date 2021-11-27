VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.1, USB connection in Guest Windows XP

I am trying to create a VM template for Windows 10 in my company's VSphere environment. On the machine I created for the template, I had set a static IP (not sure if this part matters or not) and set the hostname. After converting it to a template, I then try to create a VM with a static IP, but they always seem to default back to DHCP for some reason. The template VM has VMware tools installed, and I am checking the boxes for both operating system and hardware customization. Am I missing a step somewhere? I've tried this with Server 2022, 11 and 10 all with the same results. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Comments / 0