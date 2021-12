Remote learning reached unprecedented levels in the year 2020, and its relevance has increased even more this year. We have all agreed to the undeniable fact of the education system that online learning is the new future. Yes, we still have our minds set on the traditional, classroom-based education system but can never be certain when a pandemic like the one we are reeling under would hit us again. Human development shouldn’t stop education, therefore, should be continuous and of high quality. Hence, the need to ramp up the online learning infrastructure is backed by robust policies.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO