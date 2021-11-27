ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP Actress Lisa Brown, 67, Star of “Guiding Light” and “As the World Turns” for 30 Years

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news today from the New York soap world. Actress and acting coach Lisa Brown, who played characters on CBS’s “Guiding Light” and “As the World Turns” for a combination of 30 years, died afte a short...

Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
