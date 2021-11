Four teenagers have been jailed for life over the murder of 15-year-old schoolboy Keon Lincoln in a gun and knife attack in Birmingham.Fourteen-year-old Yussuf Mustapha, who is thought to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of gun murder, was accused of firing the fatal shot and was sentenced to life in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.Keon’s mother Sharmaine Lincoln, who after hearing gunshots found her son wounded outside their home in Handsworth, described his murder as “a nightmare that I cannot wake up from”.The fatal attack in January had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO