US turkey flock hit by low pathogenic avian influenza

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Low pathogenic avian influenza viruses (LPAIVs) have been widespread in poultry and wild birds throughout the world for many decades. LPAIV infections are usually asymptomatic or cause subclinical symptoms. However, the genetic reassortment of LPAIVs may generate novel viruses with increased virulence and cross-species transmission, posing potential risks to public health. To evaluate the epidemic potential and infection landscape of LPAIVs in Guangxi Province, China, we collected and analyzed throat and cloacal swab samples from chickens, ducks and geese from the live poultry markets on a regular basis from 2016 to 2019. Among the 7,567 samples, 974 (12.87%) were LPAIVs-positive, with 890 single and 84 mixed infections. Higher yearly isolation rates were observed in 2017 and 2018. Additionally, geese had the highest isolation rate, followed by ducks and chickens. Seasonally, spring had the highest isolation rate. Subtype H3, H4, H6 and H9 viruses were detected over prolonged periods, while H1 and H11 viruses were detected transiently. The predominant subtypes in chickens, ducks and geese were H9, H3, and H6, respectively. The 84 mixed infection samples contained 22 combinations. Most mixed infections involved two subtypes, with H3"‰+"‰H4 as the most common combination. Our study provides important epidemiological data regarding the isolation rates, distributions of prevalent subtypes and mixed infections of LPAIVs. These results will improve our knowledge and ability to control epidemics, guide disease management strategies and provide early awareness of newly emerged AIV reassortants with pandemic potential.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
According to BASF rural hygiene specialist Helen Hall, there are some simple steps poultry producers can take to improve hygiene on the farm. Improved hygiene could help protect birds from diseases like avian influenza, which has been widely reported across the UK. Hall recommends producers look to Defra-approved disinfectants as...
Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR) investigated if and to what degree mortality and production data could signal possible outbreaks of avian influenza on duck farms in The Netherlands. WBVR research shows that a daily mortality rate of 0.3% is a reliable indicator of possible infection. The research institute also found that...
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the outbreak occurred in the village of Staro Pracno near Sisak. Mortality was observed on a small holding with backyard poultry on 18 November 2021. The outbreak involved 93 birds, of which 57 were disposed. The source of the infection is...
The farm is in the town of Fischamend, east of Vienna and near the borders with Slovakia and Hungary, both of which have reported outbreaks of avian influenza in poultry in the past week, reported Reuters. "The affected farm's chickens died or were slaughtered under the authorities' supervision," AGES said...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Animal health officials say a strain of avian flu confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in southern Minnesota does not pose a risk to the public and there are no food safety concerns for consumers. The state Board of Animal Health sys routine testing discovered...
Animal health officials said Tuesday that a strain of avian flu confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in southern Minnesota does not pose a risk to the public and there are no food safety concerns for consumers. Katie Johnston reports.
The price of frozen whole uncooked turkeys in the four weeks before 6 November rose 15.6% from the same period in 2020, reported Reuters. Last year, food companies and farmers predicted many consumers would downsize Thanksgiving. This year, vaccinations eased worries for some while others remain cautious. Turkey farmers begin...
There has been an increase in human cases of A(H5N6) infections this year, with a bulk of them reported in the second half of the year. This and spread in birds in China and some neighboring countries has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to publish a risk assessment last Friday.
(Precision Vaccinations) — The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a newassessment of the risk associated with the highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N6) virus on November 19, 2021. There have been 26 A(H5N6) human infections reported in 2021. And of those reports, 20 were confirmed after June 21. The rise in...
Norwegian authorities reported a suspected outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian influenza at a second farm. This report comes just days after the country's first confirmed case. reported Reuters. The first case led to the culling of some 7,000 poultry. The two farms are neighbors in the Rogaland county of south-west...
The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
A lot has happened since China had its first outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) in 2019. Since the beginning of that year, there was a large surge in Chinese demand for protein, and the global market looked to fill that gap, Wright said in a recent AHDB report. Internationally,...
Japan's agriculture ministry confirmed the highly pathogenic subtype H5N8 was detected at a poultry farm in the third outbreak of avian influenza in the country this winter on Tuesday. The outbreak was discovered on Monday at a farm with about 11,000 egg-laying chickens in Izumi City in Kagoshima prefecture in...
People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
MILWAUKEE — Health officials said Wisconsin is in a "dangerous place" when it comes to COVID-19. "This is a dangerous place for our state as well as our country. We're entering a long winter, a holiday season with poor trends and a new variant on the horizon," Weston said. The...
