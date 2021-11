PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI said the holidays and weekends are prime time for cybercriminals to make millions on ransomware attacks. More than 3,000 students and staff at Butler County Community College are the latest victims of an attack and the FBI expects even more. “The last couple of years, we’ve seen an almost exponential growth in ransomware attacks,” said FBI Supervisory Agent Jonathan Holmes. “We’ve also seen exponential growth in ransom demands.” Holmes said cybercriminals are now requesting tens of millions of dollars. “They’re the same individuals that might have been around for years that used to steal your credit card information,” said...

BUTLER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO