Tigers headed to state

Gainesville Daily Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LACL0_0d7qYycu00
Sacred Heart senior Seth Swirczynski runs the ball for the Tigers in their state semifinal win against Weatherford Christian. Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

BRIDGEPORT – Seth Swirczynski ran up the middle and left the defense behind him Friday night to give Sacred Heart Catholic School the first of many touchdowns in a big win.

Sacred Heart defeated Weatherford Christian School 35-8 at Bridgeport High School in a TAPPS Division IV state semifinal game.

Sacred Heart (9-4) is headed to the state championship game for the first time since 2004.

Weatherford Christian (10-4) had a nice playoff run but ultimately fell to the Tigers for a second time this year. The Lions lost 28-14 at home to Sacred Heart on Oct. 22.

Swirczynski, a senior, said the Tigers won by playing the way they have all year.

“We just play hard,” Swirczynski said. “We just put the weight room and all the offseason stuff and all the practice stuff together, and we just played our type of ball.”

Swirczynski opened the scoring with a 64-yard run in the first quarter. He scored two more throughout the game and rushed for 153 yards. His brother Ryan, a sophomore, rushed for two of his own to go with 162 yards.

Ryan Swirczynski completed three passes for 50 yards.

The Tigers just missed another scoring opportunity right before halftime. Ryan Swirczynski was tackled at the four-yard line on the first half’s final play.

The Lions didn’t score until the final minute of the game. Against largely junior varsity defenders, senior Zane O’Donnell scooped up a bad snap and tossed it to senior Jaxon Foland in the end zone. O’Donnell ran in the two-point try. The Lions avoided the shutout, but it was only for pride.

Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said the Tigers won the game on defense.

“We were a little worried, we didn’t know which quarterback was going to play,” Schilling said. “We were prepared for a spread team, or we were going to be prepared for the flex bone. We were on our heels a little bit at the start, especially on offense. Hats off to Weatherford Christian.”

O’Donnell played at quarterback in the second half after sophomore Hunter McCoy started the game. Schilling said the Tigers adjusted to the halftime quarterback change well.

In the regular season meeting, the Lions scored first before Sacred Heart took over and won a closer game. The Tigers won in more dominant fashion this time. Schilling said confidence was the difference.

“The first time, I thought we played pretty flat, especially the first quarter,” Schilling said. “Confidence, and just knowing their assignments, but the main thing I really think was our confidence.”

Seth Swirczynski said the Tigers’ run to state has surprised him a bit, but he is thankful to be in this position.

“I never would have dreamed at the beginning of the season that we could do it,” Swirczynski said. “I know there was a chance because we are who we are. When we play hard, I know there’s always a chance. Honestly, the past four years, I never really thought I’d be… blessed enough to be in the situation we’re in.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Bridgeport High School#Tapps Division Iv#Tigers
Gainesville Daily Register

