Week ending Oct. 9: No new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60151

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the city of Pittsburgh launched an effort to crack down on illegal dumping, a man is facing charges.
A 60-year-old from North Versailles is accused of unloading a truckload of trash on Renfrew Street in Larimer in July and August.
(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)
The Peduto administration has been working to tighten enforcement on littering and illegal dumping. Some of the city’s more than 800 known illegal dumping sites have new high resolution cameras to catch suspects.
Illegal dumping costs taxpayers about $68 million a year, Mayor Bill Peduto said.
The man, who police didn’t identify, is facing charges of theft of services and scattering rubbish.
