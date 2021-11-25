ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registered sex offenders: No new living in ZIP Code 60554 as of week ending Oct. 9

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently no new registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60554 in the week ending Oct. 9 compared to the week before, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60554...

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Dallas News

Jurors sentence McKinney woman to probation in 2018 slaying of husband

A McKinney woman who was accused of ambushing her husband as he showered and then fleeing their house after the shooting, leaving their two young children behind, was acquitted of murder this month. A Collin County jury instead convicted Morgan Leigh Sims, 36, of the lesser charge of manslaughter and...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Independent

‘My daughter is just as important as Gabby Petito’: A frantic call and a missing teen, the search for Lateche Norris

The last time Cheryl Walker spoke to her daughter, on 5 November, she told 19-year-old Lateche she loved her.“I love you more,” Lateche answered.Those were the last words Ms Walker, from Indiana, heard her daughter speak before she disappeared.Now Ms Walker and her husband – Lateche’s stepfather – have flown to California to look for the aspiring tattoo artist, a beautiful young woman described by her mother as “my sunshine ... this bright ball of energy.”They’ve been in San Diego for nearly a week; Lateche’s father came too but had to return to Indiana.Ms Walker’s voice breaks when she talks...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
Reason.com

Court Can Order Vaccination of Children When Divorced Parents Disagree

From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
KIDS
ntvhoustonnews.com

‘Secret’ app lets domestic violence victims record their abuse

The VictimsVoice app helps victims discreetly document and store the kind of evidence needed to charge and prosecute an abuser or get a restraining order. Rosanna Philpott reports. “I’m lucky to be alive, I really do believe that if I had stayed in that relationship that I would be dead.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

Gang rams vehicles into prison, springs 9 inmates

MEXICO CITY — A gang rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates Wednesday in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years. Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, just north of Mexico City, said in a statement that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheAtlantaVoice

Sheriff Victor Hill asks judge to dismiss charges against him

The use of a restraint chair by an Atlanta-area sheriff does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and federal charges against him should be dismissed, his lawyer argued Monday. A federal prosecutor countered that Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill very clearly used excessive force against people in his agency’s custody when he ordered them to be […]
ATLANTA, GA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths

State regulators have fined Iowa health care facilities more than $50,000 in recent months for violations related to physical and verbal abuse, inadequate care and patient deaths. Since Oct. 1, the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has issued fines or citations against 22 of the state’s health care facilities, with fines totaling $53,787. One […] The post Iowa care facilities cited for violations related to patient abuse, deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

North Versailles Man Arrested In Illegal Trash Dumping Incidents

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After the city of Pittsburgh launched an effort to crack down on illegal dumping, a man is facing charges. A 60-year-old from North Versailles is accused of unloading a truckload of trash on Renfrew Street in Larimer in July and August. (Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety) The Peduto administration has been working to tighten enforcement on littering and illegal dumping. Some of the city’s more than 800 known illegal dumping sites have new high resolution cameras to catch suspects. Illegal dumping costs taxpayers about $68 million a year, Mayor Bill Peduto said. The man, who police didn’t identify, is facing charges of theft of services and scattering rubbish.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Kane County Reporter

Wildwood Valley, Illinois had a median home valuation of $91,926 of two homes in October 2021

These are the top two home valuations for Wildwood Valley, Illinois in October 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In October 2021, there were two homes sold, with a median home valuation of $91,926 in Wildwood Valley. Top two home valuations in Wildwood Valley for October 2021. BuyerAddressValuation. Elgin Township38 Brindlewood Court$95,076.
ILLINOIS STATE
Hillsdale Daily News

Commissioners split on county-sponsored police academy

The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners held lengthy discussion during their Nov. 23 business meeting regarding a proposal by Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire to have the county pay for the costs of having deputy candidates attend the police academy in order to bring his staffing levels up. The sheriff’s office is currently short-staffed two deputies and has done away with night patrols for the time being with road patrol hours spanning 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Domestic abuse incidents rise for fifth year

The number of domestic abuse incidents recorded by police in Scotland has risen for the fifth year in a row, according to the latest figures.Police recorded 65,251 incidents of domestic abuse in 2020-21, an increase of 4% compared with the previous year, figures published by the Scottish Government showed.Over that period, 40% of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police in Scotland included at least one crime or offence, with common assault the most frequently noted (32%).This was followed by breach of the peace etc (23%), which includes threatening or abusive behaviour and stalking.Domestic abuse is a hideous, controlling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy