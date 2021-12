There's nothing like a good freak-out moment in the S&P 500 to give investors another shot at owning leading stocks. And that's been the case with the latest Covid-19 scare. Now 14 top stocks in the S&P 500 up 50% this year so far — including Tesla (TSLA), a slew of energy stocks like APA (APA), health care play DexCom (DXCM) and industrial Generac Holdings (GNRC) — are all down 11% or more from their highs. Those drops are roughly four times more severe than the S&P 500's fall from its high, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO