God’s love is the truest of all

Thanksgiving — a time of giving thanks. How we love our turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, fruit salad, and never forget the pumpkin pie! On this day each year, we gorge ourselves until we are just miserable, don’t we? After enjoying the meal, but eating entirely too much, we usually end up napping before round two — the infamous turkey sandwich slathered with mayo, the macaroni salad, and the pumpkin pie we were too full to eat at noon. We kind of pride ourselves on our indulgences, don’t we?
