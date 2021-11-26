God’s love is the truest of all

Someone has to call off the game. She sits in the exam room, all pale and teary in her wheelchair. "What are we going to do now?" she asks. For years now, Ann Marie has been living with the cancerous monster that is eating her from the inside. One surgery after another; one chemo regimen after another; radiation to this part of her body, then to that part. She has visited many research centers and traveled to different institutions to receive treatments as part of studies. She comes back home when she fails a trial, and we go back to another chemo regimen. Her family is on the computer every day, searching to find a study here and a trial there, and when they do, she packs and travels. She then comes back...and travels again. With every trip she takes, she comes back a few pounds lighter, a few smiles shorter, a little less life in her.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO