Religion

God’s love is the truest of all

columbusnews-report.com
 5 days ago

Everyone needs a little love sometimes. Especially now, when the weather is dark and dreary...

www.columbusnews-report.com

arcamax.com

How can a loving God judge people as sinners?

Q: I cannot reconcile how people can believe in a loving God while believing that he judges people as sinners. – G.J. A: People are quick to label God as unjust for judging sin, but we must acknowledge God’s infinite compassion that sent His Son to show us the way out of our sinful nature. Jesus came to Earth and walked among mankind to experience the same temptations that were set before us and to triumph over them. Satan tempted Jesus, just as he tempted Adam. Satan offered Jesus power and glory if He would forsake God.
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

Discerning God’s answer to prayer

Last week, we looked at scripture that concerned just how God does answer our prayers. Previously, we learned that God always answers our prayers. God’s answer may be yes, maybe no and maybe to patiently wait awhile. When God says “no,” it is to keep us from doing something that...
RELIGION
Citizen Tribune

God's Child collections underway

Visitors to the offices of Loudon County Baptist Association will find tags with the names of children needing help for the holidays. The tags are part of the God’s Child program, which for four years has been an effort to provide children with an outfit, new pair of shoes and at least one toy from a wish list.
LOUDON, TN
nsjonline.com

THE WORD: Answering God’s Call

One of the most secularized stories of the Bible is the story of David and Goliath. The ancient battle is referenced in sporting events, politics, and business strategy. The triumph of the future king of Israel over a terrifying foe has been reduced to an underdog story. The real story...
RELIGION
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, sometimes we need a bit of help to understand all about God's creation and His gift of wisdom for us. Several of us stood on the side-line, observing some incidences, as JoeJoe zoomed by on his "wheely" while his buddy warned him to drive more carefully, do not run over Grandma, he loudly called. JoeJoe just laughed and said that Grandma had the wall to hang onto, and her grandson on the other side of her - so Grandma was OK.
RELIGION
St. Louis American

There is lack of care for all God has created

When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion for them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd. Then he said to his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few; pray therefore the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.” Matthew 9:36-38.
RELIGION
roseautimes.com

In God we trust - All others pay cash!

Sometimes, the troubles of the world and, especially this country's, have to take a back seat to the younger generation bearing good news. On Monday morning, Dave Hovda, a bear of a man, called with a tip on his granddaughter. Usually, when some stumblebum calls about a hawk crashing through...
RELIGION
MedPage Today

Walking a Mile in God's Shoes

Someone has to call off the game. She sits in the exam room, all pale and teary in her wheelchair. "What are we going to do now?" she asks. For years now, Ann Marie has been living with the cancerous monster that is eating her from the inside. One surgery after another; one chemo regimen after another; radiation to this part of her body, then to that part. She has visited many research centers and traveled to different institutions to receive treatments as part of studies. She comes back home when she fails a trial, and we go back to another chemo regimen. Her family is on the computer every day, searching to find a study here and a trial there, and when they do, she packs and travels. She then comes back...and travels again. With every trip she takes, she comes back a few pounds lighter, a few smiles shorter, a little less life in her.
RELIGION
Society
Religion
The Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: A call to love God and neighbor

This past week, I read a story about a 10-year-old Mikayla Jaissle making an impact on students in Zimbabwe, Africa. The article began like this: “Seeing a 10-year-old American girl giving an orphaned toddler a piggyback ride at the United Methodist Fairfield Children’s Home moved many to tears.”. Fairfield Children’s...
SHAWNEE, OK
thepampanews.com

God Is …

So you open your favorite media site and see the morning fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. Then you open your email and the first one is the same fill in the blank: GOD IS _____. You then open your morning devotional and guess what? Same fill in the...
PAMPA, TX
thesungazette.com

Now Thank We All Our God

I’m thinking about the word “thanksgiving” today. I suspect many of you might be doing the same, in one way or another. Tomorrow, of course, is Thanksgiving Day, that annual holiday when we take time to remember God’s goodness and blessings to us. For some it may only be seen as a day to have time off from work or school, or to gather with friends and family, to eat a big meal of turkey with all the trimmings, and maybe even watch some football. Others may just be wanting to get rested-up for some serious Black Friday shopping. Thankfully, some of those “crazy” shopping behaviors have changed due to “Cyber Monday,” and spreading out Black “Friday” over several days. The danger is that we miss the importance of being thankful for God’s blessings. I’d like to highlight below two things from the word, “thanksgiving.”
EXETER, CA
southeastoutlook.org

Thankful for God’s promises

Every year during Thanksgiving dinner, Judy passes around a “Blessing Jar”—a tiny container filled with corn. Every family member takes a kernel of corn and then we go around the table and each person expresses gratitude to God for the most significant blessing of the past year and places their corn back in the jar.
RELIGION
North Dallas Gazette

Learn from God’s Creation

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – is eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse”. (Romans 1:19-20). Have you ever had someone say, “I don’t see any evidence of God?...
RELIGION
pinecountynews.com

Feeling thankful for God’s gifts

I’ve been trying to wrap my arms around the American holiday of Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for: our nation’s freedoms, a free enterprise system, law and order, advanced medical care, and the list goes on and on. We are privileged to be living on the Earth...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Surrender to ‘God’s Will’ Power

For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness.—2 Peter 1:5-6 NIV. The holidays can test your self-control, whether it’s indulging in a rich dessert or overspending on an extravagant...
RELIGION
waxahachiesun.com

Column: Hearing God's voice

“The Lord is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call upon Him in truth.” Psalm 145:18. Have you ever wondered if God really talks to us? We know He spoke in an audible voice in the days of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He spoke to Moses, and we all remember how God spoke to Noah, giving him instructions to build the ark. God spoke audibly to His Son, Jesus, while He was with us here on earth, but does God speak to us today in the 21st century?
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Frontiersman

Thankful for God's special love for children — all children

The Gospel reading in my devotions for Tuesday, November 23, was from Matthew 15:21-29, in which we hear about Jesus healing the daughter of a Canaanite woman in the area of Tyre and Sidon, northwest of the nation of Judea. Jesus’ act of power and mercy for the woman’s daughter did not come without some puzzling conversation, words which may shock us today. But, in the end Jesus praises the woman, and gives her good news. "Woman, you have great faith! Your request is granted." As this account closes we are told the result of Jesus’ words, “And her daughter was healed from that very hour.” (Matthew 15:29) The devotional thought which followed this reading came from Martin Luther, who encouraged other children of God to have faith like this woman, to contend with God in prayer, to trust and act on our Lord’s promises. That is an important reminder. I personally seek to act in such faith.
RELIGION
Sentinel

God has given us all much to be thankful for

Thanksgiving — a time of giving thanks. How we love our turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked corn, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, deviled eggs, fruit salad, and never forget the pumpkin pie! On this day each year, we gorge ourselves until we are just miserable, don’t we? After enjoying the meal, but eating entirely too much, we usually end up napping before round two — the infamous turkey sandwich slathered with mayo, the macaroni salad, and the pumpkin pie we were too full to eat at noon. We kind of pride ourselves on our indulgences, don’t we?
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Activate God’s Blessings

Praise the Lord. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.—Psalm 106:1 (NIV) Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said that when we give thanks, we not only recognize past blessings—we activate blessings to come. Reflect on the simple, beautiful things that Almighty God has given you. Open your eyes and see that God does wonderful things every day! Praise Him for the good in your life.
RELIGION

