RTE And RTC Driving The North America Frozen Seafood Market In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

Opportunities in the global thermoplastic unidirectional tape have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from unidirectional carbon fiber prepeg tape to thermoplastic UD tape for panel. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the Global thermoplastic unidirectional tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%. In this market, transportation is the largest segment by end use industry, whereas glass fiber is largest by reinforcement type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like rising penetration of thermoplastic unidirectional tape in major end use industries.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO