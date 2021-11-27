Match report: Arsenal U-23s 3-5 Derby County

Benfica’s clash with Belenenses was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after the Covid-hit Primeira Liga strugglers were forced to name a team of just nine players – including two goalkeepers.The visitors cashed in to rack up seven goals by half-time, before Belenenses returned with just seven players.The match was then called off a minute into the second half as goalkeeper Joao Monteiro dropped to the floor, forcing the referee to abandon the game due to the minimum number of players not being on the field.A nossa equipa 🏰#TorresdeBelem #LigaPortugal #Futebol pic.twitter.com/0B8KiMBYZt— Belenenses Futebol SAD (@OsBelenensesSAD) November 27, 2021Following a positive test...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO