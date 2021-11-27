ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Match report: Arsenal U-23s 3-5 Derby County

By Official Site of Arsenal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolarin Balogun scored a hat-trick but we were beaten 5-3 by Derby County in the Premier League 2 on Friday night....

