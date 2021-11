The Perry girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Friday night defeating Des Moines Hoover 56-22 in the season opener for both teams. The final four and a half minutes were played to a continuous clock via the mercy rule. Lydia Olejniczak was unstoppable for Perry as she finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Olejniczak used her aggressive drive to the basket approach to draw several fouls and convert on numerous free throw attempts. Callie Steeva and Jayna Kenney also dominated the glass with both girls registering double digit rebounds. Steeva finished with a double double in her first varsity start scoring 10 points while Kenney added 9. Neither team shot the ball well from the perimeter with Hoover connecting on just 4-22 from 3-point land.

PERRY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO