Stephen Sondheim Dies At The Age of 91

By Showbiz Chicago Newsdesk
showbizchicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Sondheim, the songwriter who reshaped the American musical theater in the second half of the...

showbizchicago.com

Vulture

Saturday Night’s Performance of Company Became a Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

“We got the news alert on the train at 96th Street,” Daniel Hrdlicka was telling me tonight as we stood in the aisle of the Jacobs Theatre with his husband, Tyson Jurgens, “and had booked the tickets by 116th.” The tickets were for Company, the Stephen Sondheim–George Furth musical that is now in previews for a December 9 opening, and the news alert had been the startling fact of Sondheim’s death earlier today. “We usually don’t sit down here” — he gestured to his very good seat, on the aisle a few rows back from the stage, “because our theater budget is limited. But … “ He paused, and his point was clear, even before he continued: “We wanted to pay tribute in this very small way.”
THEATER & DANCE
CBS New York

Broadway Community, Fans Gather In Times Square To Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway continues to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died Friday at the age of 91. On Sunday afternoon, in the heart of Times Square, the theater community paid tribute in song, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. Performers from just about every Broadway show lifted their voices to remember Sondheim. Actors, theater workers and fans sang “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George.” It was clear his death still heavy on the hearts of the theater community. Many wiped away tears while Sondheim’s lyrics lingered. Erin Davie, who stars in “Diana: The Musical,” was in the 2017...
PERFORMING ARTS
Chicago Tribune

Stephen Sondheim devoured cinema. Here’s how his movie love fed his own work, on stage and screen

Stephen Sondheim fans all have their own benchmarks of discovery. First time I fell in love with an original Broadway cast album: age 14, maybe 15, ”A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” checked out from the Racine Public Library, downtown branch in Wisconsin. First time I ever really listened to an emotionally complicated song lyric: “Sorry/Grateful,” from “Company,” an alarmingly ...
CHICAGO, IL
TheConversationAU

Here's to the ladies who lunch: one of Sondheim's greatest achievements was writing complex women

The most eclectic of music theatre composers was not only a gifted wordsmith and lyricist, but also had a truly original compositional voice. Stephen Sondheim, who died at home on the weekend at 91, had a singular ability to craft narrative in short, poignant moments, with constantly evolving, twisting and turning motifs in melodies and harmonies that signify, place, time, feeling, emotion and sensory experience. He built a score by taking an idea – either lyrical or musical – turning it upside down and spinning it around to reveal a different view. It is clear Sondheim enjoyed the play...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Steven Spielberg and ‘West Side Story’ Cast Remember Stephen Sondheim’s Legacy at New York Premiere

Three days after the death of Stephen Sondheim and 60 years after its first film debut, “West Side Story,” Stephen Spielberg’s expansive remake of the classic movie musical, premiered in New York City. A momentous occasion for the revival of a beatified American film, the premiere, attended by Spielberg, executive producer Rita Moreno, and the movie’s cast — including Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Mike Faist — took place in the shadow of Sondheim’s profound loss. “This can’t be the night we’ve long anticipated, because of the absence of Stephen Sondheim,” Spielberg said to the audience before the screening....
MOVIES
