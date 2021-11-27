ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Joe Pavelski scores Nos. 399, 400 as Stars beat Avs

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG3b8_0d7qM40d00

Joe Pavelski scored twice in 18 seconds to reach 400 career goals, Denis Gurianov also scored and the host Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night.

Jake Oettinger stopped 32 shots, 19 in the third period, after missing the last 7:22 of the second period following a hit to the head.

Cale Makar scored a goal for the fifth straight game and Darcy Kuemper made 19 saves for Colorado, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Nazem Kadri saw his 10-game point streak end.

Pavelski, 37, wasted little time in his quest for the goal milestone. Early in the first period, the Stars got the puck into the offensive zone and worked it around to Jason Robertson near the top of the right circle. He sent a pass wide of the net, and Pavelski deflected it into an open net at 1:12 for No. 399.

Dallas made it 2-0 soon after. Colorado tried to clear the puck out of its end when Ryan Murray sent it up the boards, but the Stars’ Roope Hintz got control. He fed Pavelski as he moved to the slot, and Pavelski flicked a shot through defenseman Erik Johnson’s legs and just inside the left post at 1:31.

It was his sixth of the season.

Oettinger had stopped 13 shots when the Avalanche’s Nicolas Aube-Kubel went through the crease and hit the goaltender in the head at 12:38 of the second period. Oettinger got up slowly and skated to the bench during a stoppage, then came back to the net but was immediately replaced by Braden Holtby.

Aube-Kubel was given a minor for goaltender interference, and the Stars took advantage. Miro Heiskanen got the puck in the right circle, slipped a pass to Gurianov in front of the net, and Gurianov snapped a shot between Kuemper’s legs at 14:26 for his fourth goal of the season.

Oettinger was back in net to start the third period. Holtby stopped four shots in the 7:22 he played.

Kuemper came off for an extra skater, and Makar scored at 16:39 of the third period, his ninth of the season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games,...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Stars stay hot, snap Avs' six-game winning streak with 3-1 victory

DALLAS -- It might've taken a little longer than some had hoped, but the 2021-22 Stars have arrived. They jumped all over a red-hot Colorado Avalanche team right out of the gate and never looked back, earning a triumphant 3-1 victory on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,532 at American Airlines Center.
NHL
Newsbug.info

Robertson-Pavelski-Hintz line must continue dominant streak to carry Stars to playoff contention

DALLAS — If you’re not sure whether the Stars’ top line is on the ice or not, they’ll surely let you know soon enough. The relentless forecheck that’s punctuated by subtle stickwork. The tight-quartered give and go’s that produce something where nothing existed. The blind passes towards the net and dekes around defenders on the rush. The geometric poetry born of their angular passing and offensive opportunism.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
KESQ

McDavid scores in regulation and shootout, Oilers beat Jets

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored in regulation and the shootout, Kyle Turris also scored in the shootout and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1. Rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner made 45 saves and was perfect on two shootout attempts for the Oilers, who improved to 7-1-1 at home. Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, whose three-game winning streak ended. His goal broke a scoreless tie with 6:03 left in the game. Just 28 seconds later, McDavid danced through three Winnipeg defenders before beating Connor Hellebuyck for his 11th of the year.
NHL
KING 5

Makar, Burakovsky score 2 goals each, Avs beat Kraken 7-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and an assist, Andre Burakovsky scored two power-play goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 7-3 on Friday night. Darcy Kuemper had 25 saves and the Avalanche's Nazem Kadri extended his points streak to eight games with two assists. Colorado...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Erik Johnson
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Denis Gurianov
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Braden Holtby
southernillinoisnow.com

NHL Wrap-up: Hintz scores 2 short-handed goals, Stars beat Blues 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored two almost identical short-handed goals, the first for Dallas this season, and the Stars defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-1. Elsewhere in the NHL:. — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Milano Scores Twice in 5-2 Loss to Avs

Sonny Milano scored twice, but the Colorado Avalanche rallied to earn their sixth straight win, defeating Anaheim 5-2 tonight at Ball Arena. The setback is Anaheim's third straight loss immediately following the end of an eight-game winning streak. Milano scored both of his goals, his fourth and fifth of the...
NHL
thednvr.com

Avalanche Review Game 17: Joe Pavelski dredges up bad memories

The Avs fell to a familiar foe in Dallas with an icky feeling of the season that shall not be named. A small blip as an isolated event but still not one that was enjoyable. Nathan, also known as Rudo, hosts the DNVR Avalanche Podcast and the Avalanche Review on YouTube. From Rockies and baseball beginnings, he has followed the Avs since they moved to Colorado in 1995. He started independently covering hockey on sites like Reddit and Youtube in 2015 then joined the DNVR Avalanche Podcast in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Follow Rudo on Twitter - @Nathan__Rudolph.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Stars conclude homestand against the red-hot Avs on Black Friday

Stars (8-7-2, 18 points) vs. Avalanche (10-5-1, 21 points) The Stars close out a three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Black Friday at American Airlines Center. (Please note the game time is 6:30 p.m. CT). Dallas has won four of its past five games and four in a row at home, outscoring opponents 18-6 at AAC over that span. The Stars enter Friday's game with an 8-7-2 record, three points behind the Avs (10-5-1).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nos
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy