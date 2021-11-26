ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks rally from two down to top Blues in OT

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Alex DeBrincat scored with 3:33 remaining in overtime as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to defeat the visiting St. Louis Blues 3-2 Friday afternoon.

DeBrincat took a pass from Patrick Kane on a two-on-one and put a one-timer from the bottom of the left faceoff circle past Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Jujhar Khaira and Brandon Hagel also scored for the Blackhawks and goalie Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves. Chicago improved to 4-0-0 at home under interim coach Derek King.

Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist and Ivan Barbashev also scored for St. Louis. Binnington stopped 24 of 27 shots but the Blues had a franchise-record, five-game winning streak in the series snapped.

The Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit, tying the score at 2-2 on Hagel’s goal at 14:56 of the third period. Hagel set up in front of the net and tipped Seth Jones’ shot from the right point past Binnington. Jonathan Toews also got an assist.

Trailing 2-0, Khaira got the Blackhawks on the board 34 seconds into the second period. The Blues won a faceoff in their own end before losing control of the puck in front of the net. Mike Hardman’s shot went off Binnington’s catching glove and floated high into the air behind the goaltender. Khaira got positioning behind a defender in the crease and bunted the puck into the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The goal came just six seconds after a fight between St. Louis’ Brayden Schenn and Chicago’s Jake McCabe.

The Blues opened the scoring just 59 seconds into the game as Buchnevich took a nifty cross-ice pass from Jordan Kyrou near the left post and lifted a wrist shot over Lankinen. Justin Faulk also got an assist on the play.

St. Louis made it 2-0 at 16:39 of the first on a power-play goal by Barbashev. Robert Thomas passed to Barbashev in the slot but his initial shot went off a defenseman’s skate. The rebound fell right back to Barbashev and he beat a screened Lankinen.

St. Louis’ David Perron left the game in the first period with an upper-body injury and didn’t return.

--Field Level Media

RELATED PEOPLE
Reuters

Reuters

