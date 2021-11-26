Dundee United boss Tam Courts concocts plan to conquer improving Ross County

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO