On MSNBC Hillary Clinton Says Americans Don’t Understand Biden’s ‘extraordinary accomplishments’
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC to defend President Biden. Clinton told host Rachel Maddow American’s don’t understand Biden’s “extraordinary accomplishments.”. Clinton believes the recently passed infrastructure bill and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan are evidence of his accomplishments. She said Americans don’t realize those accomplishments...deneenborelli.com
