ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

On MSNBC Hillary Clinton Says Americans Don’t Understand Biden’s ‘extraordinary accomplishments’

By Deneen Borelli
deneenborelli.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC to defend President Biden. Clinton told host Rachel Maddow American’s don’t understand Biden’s “extraordinary accomplishments.”. Clinton believes the recently passed infrastructure bill and the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan are evidence of his accomplishments. She said Americans don’t realize those accomplishments...

deneenborelli.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

WATCH: Is THIS the worst Hillary Clinton scandal yet?

On "The Glenn Beck Program," Bill O'Reilly told Glenn that it's now a proven fact that the Hillary Clinton campaign "concocted and financed the bogus Russian collusion story." Glenn said this particular Clinton scandal is the "big one." So then, why is this getting so little coverage?. "We're living in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Kamala Harris
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

We finally have a poll gauging Kamala Harris' support in 2024 if Biden doesn't run

Despite public assurances that President Joe Biden plans to seek re-election in 2024, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks that the president may step aside. Such chatter really started to take off when former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, a longtime Biden ally, said he was unsure whether Biden will run again. In a world where Biden doesn't run, it is reportedly likely that Vice President Kamala Harris would be challenged in a Democratic primary by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and possibly others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Americans#Newsmax Tv#Republicans
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
mediaite.com

WATCH: Stephanopoulos Asks Kamala Harris ‘Has President Biden Told You Whether He Will Seek Re-election In 2024?’

ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos asked Vice President Kamala Harris whether President Joe Biden has told her he will run for reelection in 2024. On Thursday morning’s edition of Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos wrapped up his exclusive interview with the VP by asking “Has President Biden told you whether he’s going to seek reelection in 2024?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Texas governor hopeful Beto O’Rourke dodges question on whether he will campaign with Biden

Beto O’Rourke, the former congressman and presidential candidate now running to be the next governor of Texas, has declined to say whether he would invite President Joe Biden to campaign alongside him ahead of the 2022 election.Mr O’Rourke was asked twice on Sunday during an interview with CNN whether he would accept an offer from the president to appear together at a rally or other event.“This campaign in Texas is not going to be about Joe Biden, it’s not going to be about Donald Trump. It’s not going to be about anyone outside our state,” said the former congressman,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action

In the fallout over this month’s crushing elections, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger took President Joe Biden to task: “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.,” she snipped to The New York Times. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” Biden, of course, won a solid victory over Donald Trump, but nothing close to […] The post Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris in lead for 2024 if Biden decides not to run, poll says

Former first lady Michelle Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have emerged as favourites for the Democratic nomination in 2024, if President Joe Biden opts not to run for a second term, a new poll shows.The Hill-HarrisX poll has the women leading a slew of other likely candidates, including former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg.Among those candidates, Ms Harris had the most support, with 13 per cent of respondents in the 18-19 November survey saying they would support her. She was closely followed by Ms Obama, who had...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy