Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride records first NBA basket vs. Suns

Closing out their ninth consecutive victory took a bit of luck and some heavy lifting from Chris Paul, but the Suns managed on Monday night, and in doing so kept the longest winning streak in the league alive. It was an opportunity for Deandre Ayton to finally enjoy the spoils of his team’s momentum; after missing the previous five games with a right leg injury, Ayton rejoined Phoenix’s well-rounded starting lineup and proceeded to work over Minnesota’s front line for 22 points and 12 rebounds. It was a performance characteristic of the high-motor, low-maintenance style that made Ayton so vital to Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals last season.
Comments / 1