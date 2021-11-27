Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride records first NBA basket vs. Suns

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO