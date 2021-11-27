ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride records first NBA basket vs. Suns

By Nick Farrell
WBOY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took him a few games, but Deuce McBride has scored his first NBA points — and did so in just the way you’d expect one of Bob Huggins’ former players to score. McBride stole a Chris Paul pass on one...

www.wboy.com

ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
NBA
WBOY

Deuce McBride dominates in NBA G League debut

Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride was assigned to the NBA G League by the Knicks on Wednesday. A few hours later, the 36th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft put on a show. McBride got the meaningful minutes his organization was hoping for with the Westchester Knicks in their home opener against the Long Island Nets, and he made the most of them.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, and Starting Line-up-17th November 2021 |NBA Season 2021-22

Read and know more about the Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Live Stream. We are about to witness a clash between the underdogs of the Western Conference between these two teams. The Suns are on a nine game win streak even without big man Deandre Ayton. They are have a record of 10 wins and just three losses that came way earlier in the start and they are second in the West.
NBA
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Chris Long
FanSided

Phoenix Suns Early Record Almost Guarantees Trip Back to NBA Finals

For all Phoenix Suns fans, make sure to knock on wood before reading this. There is no such thing as being too careful, especially when dealing with something as crazy and unpredictable as the NBA. But with jinxes and superstitions already accounted for, it feels safe to acknowledge how flawless...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Chris Paul registers wild NBA record never seen before during Suns vs Mavericks; Twitter reacts

Chris Paul is known as the ‘Point Gpd’ in the NBA and his recent performance with the Phoenix Suns has only gone onto justify why. Being an elite ball handler and play maker, CP3 had led the young and energetic squad efficiently and against the Mavericks, Chris Paul set a never-ever before seen record which has let the fans thrilled as the Suns registered another emphatic win against their name.
NBA
12news.com

How the Phoenix Suns became the hottest team in the NBA

PHOENIX — Anyone who follows Phoenix Suns' center, Javale McGee, on social media knows how many consecutive games he and his teammates have won by now. The big man has made a ritual of sharing celebratory Instagram videos from inside the Suns' locker room after each victory. "Hey, fellas, how...
NBA
#Suns#Nba Draft#Deucemcb11#Nyknicks#Mountaineer Guard#The Westchester Knicks#G League#Wvu
The Ringer

The Suns Are Rolling Even As the NBA’s Investigation Looms

Closing out their ninth consecutive victory took a bit of luck and some heavy lifting from Chris Paul, but the Suns managed on Monday night, and in doing so kept the longest winning streak in the league alive. It was an opportunity for Deandre Ayton to finally enjoy the spoils of his team’s momentum; after missing the previous five games with a right leg injury, Ayton rejoined Phoenix’s well-rounded starting lineup and proceeded to work over Minnesota’s front line for 22 points and 12 rebounds. It was a performance characteristic of the high-motor, low-maintenance style that made Ayton so vital to Phoenix’s run to the NBA Finals last season.
NBA
FanSided

Why the Phoenix Suns are the Most Clutch Team in the NBA

D’Angelo Russell owns the “ice in my veins” celebration, but his buddy Devin Booker knows a thing or two about clutch play himself. Booker not only helped the Phoenix Suns grind out a close battle against Russell’s Minnesota Timberwolves a few days ago, but he also sunk the Dallas Mavericks last night, connecting on what looked like a heat-seeking missile during the game’s closing moments.
NBA
Daily Mail

Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 47 points as NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks beat LA Lakers, while Phoenix Suns record their 10th-straight win with victory over Dallas Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points as defending NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks won 109-102 against a Los Angeles Lakers side still missing LeBron James. The Bucks welcomed back Khris Middleton after he sat out eight games with coronavirus while James was out for his eighth match with an abdominal strain.
NBA
