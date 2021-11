A lot of tech sites (including ours, admittedly) like to occasionally throw around Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals such as "get this laptop for just $1,299!" or "get this notebook for only $2,418!" and, for a lot of consumers out there, those prices just aren't realistic. They're not happening, even if said tags represent a gigantic 50% off in savings potential or some such extraordinary value. Thankfully, Lenovo knows that many people who live in the non-tech world have realities and budgets to account for, so it has an inexpensive proposition: You can score its 15-inch IdeaPad 3 for $399 (32% off its usual $589 price tag).

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO